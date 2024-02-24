DJ Khaled shows off new custom gear gifted to Michigan basketball team

Michigan basketball may not be doing well when it comes to play on the court, but at least the team will be in fashion.

It’s been some time since prolific pop music producer DJ Khaled came to Ann Arbor to help the Wolverines unveil the basketball team’s brand new Jordan brand jerseys back in 2016. That evening at Crisler Center, he DJed a set while dining maize and blue, but now he’s the one giving back to those with the program.

Now that former Miami Heat player and assistant Juwan Howard is the head coach of the program, he’s someone who has a relationship with the Miami-based DJ, and that perhaps prompted the producer to gift some new jackets to the team.

’We The Best’ is DJ Khaled’s company and seeming battle cry that he often shouts throughout songs he produces. He appears to have taken a liking to the program given that he’s custom made these jackets emblazoned with not only the traditional Block M, but using an inverted M for the logo on the back of the jacket.

