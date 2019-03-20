DJ Kennington to make Cup Series start with Spire Motorsports

For the fourth-consecutive season, the two-time NASCAR Pinty’s Series champion will make a NASCAR Cup Series start and this time he’ll make his first attempt with the newly formed Spire Motorsports No. 77 team.

Go-Parts, an auto parts supplier widely known through eCommerce online sales, will sponsor the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 this weekend.

In two previous races in the Cup Series at the half-mile paperclip track, Kennington has completed 98.6 percent of the laps contested and finished in the top 30 on both occasions. The St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada native also has three Martinsville NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series starts to his credit with a best finish of 17th coming in March of 2010.

Spire Motorsports has competed all in all five Cup races in 2019. The Mooresville, N.C. team has fielded an entry for four different drivers including Jamie McMurray, Garrett Smithley, Reed Sorenson and Quin Houff.

“We’re proud to have Go-Parts join the Spire Motorsports family and greatly appreciate their support,” commented Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “D.J. Kennington is a journeyman racer with some experience at Martinsville so we know he’ll do a good job for Spire Motorsports and Go-Parts this weekend.”