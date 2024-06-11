DJ Johnson, who was carted off with a calf injury Tuesday, should be ready for camp

Panthers edge rusher DJ Johnson, who was carted off the field Tuesday, has a calf injury, Dave Canales told reporters.

Johnson will sit out the rest of the team's mandatory minicamp, but he should be back in time for training camp.

That's the best possible news after it appeared a more serious injury.

Johnson underwent an MRI after the injury.

Carolina traded up to 80th overall in 2023 to select the University of Oregon product. He played 231 defensive snaps in 13 games and made 16 tackles, no sacks and no quarterback hits.