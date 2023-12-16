DJ James among handful of Auburn football players opting out of Music City Bowl

AUBURN — Get ready to see some youth in the Music City Bowl.

In addition to the 12 Auburn football players who have entered the transfer portal, the Tigers will also be without starting cornerbacks DJ James and Nehemiah Pritchett and standout defensive lineman Marcus Harris. James and Pritchett are in their last seasons of eligibility, and Harris announced Tuesday that he's turning pro.

"I've tried to get confirmation with all of that because I never like to speak (improperly)," coach Hugh Freeze said Saturday. "Sometimes I say things that are not exactly accurate, and I don't like doing that. It's not intentional. I believe that DJ and Pritchett will not play. I believe that about Marcus Harris, also.

"I think those guys will decide to opt out. I believe everybody else is (in). Obviously, you have the transfer portal world. Maybe that's a whole different discussion. But I think the rest are planning to play as long as they're healthy enough to play."

TRANSFERS: What Auburn football's activity in the portal says about what Hugh Freeze wants

RECRUITING: How Auburn football can finish with a top-10 haul in the Class of 2024

And what about senior safety Jaylin Simpson, who recently accepted his Reese's Senior Bowl invite?

"He's nursing that hamstring some, but I just met with him," Freeze said. "He has intentions to play."

Without those contributors, Freeze name dropped Darron Reed and Bobby Jamison-Travis as players who could see increased reps along the defensive line versus Maryland on Dec. 30 (1 p.m. CT, ABC). Reed is a true freshman, and Jamison-Travis is in his first year with the Tigers following a stint in junior college.

Freeze also mentioned JC Hart, Colton Hood, Kayin Lee, JD Rhym and Tyler Scott as defensive backs who will likely fill in at cornerback. All of those are freshman with the exception of Rhym, who is in Year 2 at Auburn. Lee has played the most out of that bunch this season.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: DJ James, other Auburn football players opting out of Music City Bowl