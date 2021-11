Power Missouri

Throughout the first half of Missouri's matchup against Kansas City, the home crowd seemed to wait for the home team to flip the switch — some spark to ignite the offense and start a run that would put the Tigers in control. For the first 29 minutes of Monday's matchup, Missouri looked like the Summit League squad paid to provide an early-season tune up for a high-major opponent. Facing an opponent that allowed Iowa and Minnesota to score an average of 80 points during its first two games of the season, the Tigers mustered just 34 points in that span.