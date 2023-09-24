DJ Giddens, reigning champ Kansas State spoil UCF's Big 12 football debut: 3 takeaways

UCF hung in for three-and-a-half quarters with the Big 12's reigning champs Saturday night, but mental mistakes and porous run defending prevented any chance for a memorable moment in Manhattan, Kansas.

DJ Giddens gained 293 yards from scrimmage — 207 on the ground — and scored four touchdowns, and Will Howard gutted through injury to throw for 255 yards and run for two scores as Kansas State pulled away for a 44-31 victory over the Knights at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

UCF (3-1, 0-1) held the lead shortly after halftime on Timmy McClain's second scoring strike to Kobe Hudson, but the Wildcats reeled off 23 unanswered second-half points — most notably Howard's go-ahead, 2-yard keeper with 1:28 left in the third quarter.

"As leaders, we got in front of the team and just let people know this is the first game in the conference, we just arrived, we just showed up. Nothing's going to make us flinch," UCF right guard Lokahi Pauole said. "We played hard, played until the end of the game. That's all I can ask for from my teammates. We're going to be back."

Kansas State's Desmond Purnell knocks the ball free from UCF running back RJ Harvey (7) in the second quarter.

McClain, making his second start in place of the injured John Rhys Plumlee, threw a career-high three touchdowns but committed a massive blunder with the game up for grabs. Down 31-24 in the early stages of the fourth, and after the Knights reached the outskirts of the red zone via a pass interference call, McClain scrambled for an eternity and took an inexcusable sack for a 12-yard loss.

Three plays later, UCF settled for a 52-yard field goal attempt, which Colton Boomer pushed wide right — just his second miss out of 23 career kicks. K-State (3-1, 1-0) proceeded to march 65 yards on 13 plays and eat more than six minutes off the clock to established an insurmountable two-score advantage.

"That was his first rodeo in this kind of environment. There is a couple of things he'd like to have back that I think he'll improve on," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said of McClain.

UCF joined the Big 12's other three newcomers — Houston (last week), Cincinnati and BYU — in taking defeats in their league debuts.

Here are three takeaways on a night where the Knights squandered a chance at a landmark win.

DJ Giddens fills in for Treshaun Ward, dominates out of the backfield

Kansas State running back DJ Giddens (31) breaks free from Central Florida defensive tackle Lee Hunter, middle, and defensive back Ja'Cari Henderson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

Kansas State faced an injury dilemma in the backfield after last week's last-second loss at Missouri. Starting running back Treshaun Ward was listed as doubtful Tuesday, and sat out as expected. Howard, meanwhile, was given the green light to play after being considered a game-time decision earlier Saturday.

Giddens, a sophomore from nearby Junction City, followed the holes opened by the Wildcats' experienced quintet of blockers and did plenty of work on his own in the open field. He touched the ball 38 times — 30 carries, eight receptions — and averaged 7.7 yards with it in his hands.

"We challenged DJ. We said, 'We're going to give you the football. You need to step up. You have all the ability in the world. We've got to believe in you, and we're going to keep giving it to you,'" Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said.

"He wasn't coming down with first contact, and he made people miss in the open field. He ran through arm tackles. He caught the ball out of the backfield. (UCF) was doing some things to where our running back needed to be able to make plays. We had to set him up with matchups in the pass game, too."

Giddens opened the scoring with a 1-yard run, the fourth straight game in which K-State found the end zone on its first possession. He added TD scampers of 9 and 18 yards in the second quarter, breaking the century mark before the intermission.

Fittingly, Giddens put the Knights away late in the fourth, taking an option pitch from Howard around the left end and in at the front pylon from 3 yards out.

"They came out in some different looks that we hadn't seen them do," UCF linebacker Jason Johnson said. "We tried to do certain stuff to stop them running that same play. They did, but they had to change it up."

K-State gave UCF a dose of its own medicine with 281 rushing yards. The Knights began the night ranked No. 2 in the NCAA's Football Bowl Subdivision in rushing offense (299.3 ypg), but were held to 143 by the nation's No. 3 run defense.

"They lined up, and we had trouble stopping them," Malzahn said.

Kobe Hudson notches 3rd consecutive 100-yard receiving game

Central Florida wide receiver Kobe Hudson quiets the Kansas State crowd after scoring a touchdown on a trick play during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

Continuing a resurgent second season at UCF, Hudson became the first Knight this century to top 100 receiving yards in three consecutive games.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior snuck behind the K-State defense on a flea flicker and coasted in for a 69-yard score late in the second quarter. He hauled in McClain's perfectly lofted 46-yard bomb down the right sideline, giving UCF its second and final lead of the evening at the 13:40 mark of the third.

Hudson, who reset his career-high yardage mark each of the previous two weeks, caught five of six targets for 138 yards. Charles Lee, in 1999, was the last UCF receiver to surpass the 100-yard threshold in three straight contests.

That's a fairly remarkable feat when considering the lineage of talented wideouts at UCF, including NFL alumni Brandon Marshall, Mike Sims-Walker, Breshad Perriman, Tre'Quan Smith and Gabe Davis.

"Didn't surprise me at all that he played well," Malzahn said.

Javon Baker was limited to one reception for 10 yards, and Xavier Townsend secured four catches for 36 yards. RJ Harvey caught the first of McClain's three touchdowns, a perfectly executed and well timed screen to beat a third-and-long blitz.

Way too many mistakes destroy UCF's momentum, shot at victory

Central Florida linebacker Jason Johnson, bottom right, tackles Kansas State running back Anthony Frias II during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Travis Heying)

It was always going to require a near-perfect performance for UCF to walk into the Little Apple and deliver a knockout blow to the champs. And, through a quarter, there was little to criticize.

The Knights had 10 points on the board, led the game, did not commit a penalty and maintained the edge in the turnover department, courtesy of Corey Thornton undercutting a slant route for an interception.

Miscues piled up in key situations of the second half, however. Tre'mon Morris-Brash extended K-State's eventual go-ahead scoring drive with a personal foul for a late hit on Howard, and Lee Hunter was flagged for illegal hands to the face while engaged with interior lineman Hadley Panzer.

"Really disappointed in the penalties," Malzahn said. "Bottom line: this shows us where we're at. We're going to have to play really good, we're going to have to play really disciplined. We didn't do the things to get a quality win against a really good opponent on their home field."

Crowd noise had a clear impact on McClain and the Knights' communication, resulting in a pair of delay of game calls as they went in for a potential tying score. The infractions sandwiched, easily, the night's defining blunder.

Kept clean in the pocket, McClain tried to extend the play as he could not find a receiver downfield. He slipped out the back door, rolled to his left and was dragged down for a 12-yard loss near the sideline rather than throwing the ball away.

"Self-inflicted wounds," Pauole said. "We've got to tighten up our ends, and we'll be alright."

McClain completed 14 of 24 passes for 264 yards with the three TDs, ran 11 times for 20 yards and side-armed an ugly interception near the end of the first half.

Plumlee was ruled out for a "few weeks" on Sept. 11, meaning McClain will remain under center when the Knights return home at 3:30 p.m. next Saturday for a home date with Baylor.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: 3 takeaways from 44-31 loss to Kansas State