DJ Fluker agrees to terms with the Baltimore Ravens

Former Seattle Seahawks lineman DJ Fluker wasn't a free agent for very long.

After being released Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Tuesday morning that Fluker has agreed to terms with the Baltimore Ravens.

The #Ravens beefed up their O-line with some veteran experience, agreeing to terms with former #Seahawks OL DJ Fluker, source said. The deal is pending the physical for the one-time first-round pick. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2020

Fluker's deal with the Ravens is complete pending a physical and the details of the contract were not immediately known.

A former first-round pick of the Chargers, the 29-year-old Fluker spent the previous two seasons at right guard with the Seattle Seahawks, starting 23 games.

Fluker has appeared in 92 career games (88 starts) since the 2013 season, though injuries limited him in recent years.

The Ravens have been looking for a player like Fluker after the recent retirement of Marshal Yanda in March.

The Baltimore Ravens added two interior offensive linemen during the 2020 NFL Draft, and the addition of Fluker adds more insurance for them at the guard position.

