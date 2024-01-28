DJ Davis scores 28 in Butler's 2OT win over Villanova: 'This gym is incredible.'
The Bulldogs rallied to pick up a big win over Villanova and get back to .500 in Big East play.
The 25-year-old revealed a deeper meaning behind the celebration of her second consecutive title in Melbourne.
"Horns Down" remains a sensitive spot for Texas.
Port Vale has now seen two matches stopped due to a pitch invasion in 13 days.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top starters ranked going into the 2024 season.
The FA Cup produced another memorable moment on Saturday.
Kim tied Kelly Clark for the most X Games snowboard Superpipe titles with seven. She is 23 years old.
Numerous teams are working the margins to improve, but the price for the market’s major attractions is evolving.
Paige Bueckers will play Saturday but Olivia Miles will not. For the second consecutive season, injuries have changed the shape of the two teams ahead of their storied rivalry matchup.
For the second straight week, Kansas City's defense is preparing for an elusive, creative QB who can beat you in multiple ways. Can the Chiefs get the job done again in Sunday's AFC championship?
Bryant’s cultural impact seemingly has multiplied since his death four years ago today.
The Tigers were a game opponent against No. 1 South Carolina on Thursday. But Angel Reese's foul trouble changed the tide of the marquee matchup.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
The world has changed a lot since the Lions were last in the NFC title game.
The Falcons have their guy.
Check out this how-to guide if you're looking to play fantasy baseball for the first time or just need of a fresher.
Uga X, otherwise known as Que, oversaw two national championships at Georgia and was the most decorated mascot in program history.
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
Carolina announced the hiring of Dave Canales as its new head coach.
The WNBA Finals MVP spent her entire, 12-year career with the Sparks
Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with a breakdown of the receivers, featuring players who rose while others slumped.