DJ Chark’s Week 15 catch is 2nd-most improbable completion of 2023

Carolina Panthers teammates Bryce Young and DJ Chark did the (near) impossible this past Sunday.

On the eighth play of their game-winning 90-yard drive against the Atlanta Falcons, Young and Chark connected on an absolute beauty of a sideline pass. The 18-yard gain not only helped set up the eventual walk-off field goal from kicker Eddy Piñeiro, but it also registered as one of the season’s most improbable plays.

Weekly @ZebraTechnology #Panthers stat: “Bryce Young’s 4th quarter 18-yard completion to D.J. Chark had a completion probability of just 4.7%, making it the most improbable completion of the week and 2nd most improbable of the season (only trailing a Courtland Sutton TD catch in… — Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) December 20, 2023

Interim head coach Chris Tabor was asked about the catch on Wednesday.

“Unbelievable,” Tabor responded. “Unbelievable. And talked a little bit about that today. It was a great throw, it was a great catch, the way he got his feet down. I was standin’ right there . . . ’cause I thought, well, maybe it’s gonna be close, but I was right there. He clearly got it down. That was a big-time play and really happy for him to step up in that moment and make the play.”

Bryce Young throws Chark open 🎯 pic.twitter.com/lbuFfHxNju — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) December 17, 2023

Young also spoke about the reception this afternoon.

“It was just a one-on-one opportunity,” he said. “And then just trustin’ in DJ. Wanted to give him a chance, give him an opportunity where he can go up and make a play on the ball. And that’s not an easy play at all. DJ did a great job of makin’ a really tough catch, gettin’ two feet inbounds. But it was just givin’ him a chance, just trustin’ him. And he definitely made me look good with that.”

Chark, who hasn’t had the greatest of years, finished the wet and windy afternoon with just that one catch. But we must admit—if you only make one catch, that’s a pretty good catch to make.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire