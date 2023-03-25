DJ Chark thanks Lions after signing new 1-year deal with the Panthers

Wide receiver DJ Chark showed nothing but love for the Detroit Lions organization after leaving the team as a free agent. Chark sent out a social media “thank you” note to the Lions organization for the fantastic finish to hi one season in Detroit.

Chark signed with the Carolina Panthers on Friday after visiting with that team a week earlier. The details of Chark’s deal reveal a smaller deal than was expected for the speedy veteran when free agency began.

Chark signed for one year and just $5 million with Carolina. The deal is fully guaranteed. Chark will be a free agent once again in 2024.

Thank You Detroit pic.twitter.com/kSqjL5jQT8 — DJ Chark (@DJChark82) March 24, 2023

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire