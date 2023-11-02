DJ Chark, Taylor Moton return to practice for Panthers

The Panthers turned in another long injury report on Thursday, but there were more players participating in practice than there were on Wednesday.

Wide receiver DJ Chark (elbow) and right tackle Taylor Moton (knee) both took part in practice after sitting out to start the week. Both players were listed as limited while cornerback Troy Hill and tight end Hayden Hurst fully practiced after sitting out on Wednesday due to illness.

Safety Xavier Woods was added to the report as a limited participant with an abdomen injury. Safety Vonn Bell (quadricep), running back Raheem Blackshear (groin), edge rusher Brian Burns (elbow), guard Austin Corbett (knee), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), and linebacker Chandler Wooten (hamstring) were limited for the second straight day.

Wide receiver Laviska Shenault (ankle), edge rusher Justin Houston (hamstring), and linebacker Claudin Cherelus (knee) remained out of practice.