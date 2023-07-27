DJ Chark on Panthers’ fastest receiver: You’re lookin’ at him

A few Carolina Panthers players—linebacker Brian Burns and cornerback Jaycee Horn, to be precise—didn’t seem particularly happy with their ratings for “Madden NFL 24.” But one of their teammates doesn’t seem to mind what’s on his.

Wideout DJ Chark spoke with reporters following Thursday’s training camp outing. When asked which of the team’s receivers is the fastest, the sixth-year veteran had a simple answer.

“You’re lookin’ at him,” he said. “At least that what Madden say. So I’ma go with what Madden say.”

Well, Madden does say that. Chark’s 94 speed rating tops all of his fellow Panthers pass catchers, with Damiere Byrd and his 92 placing second.

The former Pro Bowler has put those wheels on display in real life, standing out as the offense’s premier playmaker over the first two practices in Spartanburg. After impressively reeling in a few deep balls from quarterback Bryce Young on Wednesday, Chark went for a 30-to-40 yard would-be touchdown grab this morning.

Bryce Young with a deep ball to DJ Chark 100 shots in the background lol pic.twitter.com/6DAzU8jGKO — IamMontyFetti 🖤💙✊🏾 (@WestsideFetti) July 26, 2023

Is it still shark week? 🦈😂 pic.twitter.com/hzeexNHWDk — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 27, 2023

Chark later added that those plays are partially a result of the chemistry he’s built up with the rookie passer this offseason.

“Those plays, sometimes it’s audible. That’s what the play is,” he said. “But if I know there’s a chance to attack, we’re probably gonna attack. I know that’s his mentality.”

Related

Ikem Ekwonu excited for growth at start of 2nd career training camp

Bryce Young 'brought the house down' at Panthers' rookie talent show

Bryce Young, Panthers offense experience 'lull' during Thursday's practice

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire