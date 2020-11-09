DJ Chark is more of a five-star hotel than he is a landscaping company | The Fantasy Rush
There are countless ways to lose in fantasy football, but no way is worse than the way Jared lost last week: with Christian McCafferey and DJ Chark dominating…on his bench. In the ninth episode of The Fantasy Rush, Yahoo Sports Fantasy expert Liz Loza cuts through the noise surrounding CMC’s health, points out that Chark’s run of good luck isn’t ending anytime soon, and learns a valuable lesson from the recent debacle that took place at Four Seasons Total Landscaping.