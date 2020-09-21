DJ Chark listed as limited with chest injury

The Jaguars had to release an estimated practice report since they play Thursday. They didn’t practice, but if they had, the Jaguars list receiver DJ Chark as limited.

He had four catches for 84 yards in Sunday’s loss to the Titans, playing 59 of 75 offensive snaps.

The Jaguars also listed tight end Tyler Davis (knee) as limited.

Center Brandon Linder (knee) and safety Brandon Watson (illness) were estimated as non-participants.

Linder left Sunday’s game after 39 snaps, with Tyler Shatley taking his place. Linder played a full season for the first time in his eight-year career in 2019. He missed 26 games in his first six seasons.

