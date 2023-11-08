DJ Chark doubtful for Thursday with elbow injury

The Panthers will be without some key players against the Bears on Thursday night and are likely to be without another.

Carolina has listed linebacker Brian Burns (concussion/elbow), cornerback C.J. Henderson (concussion), receiver Laviska Shenault (ankle), and tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder) as out. All four were listed as DNPs on each of the week’s practice reports.

Receiver DJ Chark (elbow) is doubtful for the contest after he was also a non-participant on all three injury reports. He’s second on the team behind Adam Thielen with 229 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on 17 catches.

Safety Xavier Woods (thigh) is questionable after he was listed as limited on Wednesday. Safety Vonn Bell (quad) and linebacker Marquis Haynes (back) are also questionable, though they were both listed as full participants on all three days.

Offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), running back Raheem Blackshear (ankle), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), and tight end Tommy Tremble (shoulder) are all off the injury report and set to play.