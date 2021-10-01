DJ Chark carted off with ankle injury

Jaguars receiver DJ Chark was injured on the third play of Thursday night’s game. It did not look good.

Chark was blocking for James Robinson and got caught up in the pile. The running back accidentally rolled Chark from behind.

Chark couldn’t put weight on his left leg as he was helped onto a cart for a ride to the training room. He appeared in significant pain.

Teammates shook his hand and bumped his fist before he left.

The Jaguars list Chark as questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Chark had seven receptions for 154 yards and two touchdowns in the first three games. He made the Pro Bowl in 2019 in the lone year he reached 1,000 yards.

