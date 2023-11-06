DJ Chark, Brian Burns among Panthers who wouldn't have practiced on Monday

With a game coming up on Thursday against the Bears, the Panthers have a lengthy injury report to start Week 10.

Carolina's report is only an estimate given that the team held a walk-through on Monday. But receiver DJ Chark (elbow) and edge rusher Brian Burns (concussion/elbow) are among eight players who wouldn't have practiced.

In his Monday press conference, head coach Frank Reich effectively ruled Burns out for Week 10.

"I'm not even thinking there's any chance of getting him [back for Thursday], honestly," Reich said. "Even if there were, there's a part of me that I can't imagine letting him out there — even if he wanted to go out there."

Burns Burns leads the team with 5.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits. Chark is second on the team with 229 receiving yards on 17 catches with three touchdowns.

Cornerback C.J. Henderson (concussion), receiver Laviska Shenault (ankle), tight end Stephen Sullivan (shoulder), linebacker Luis Vilain (knee), safety Xavier Woods (thigh), linebacker Chandler Wooten (ankle) also would not have practiced on Monday.

But safety Vonn Bell (quad) would have been a full participant after missing the last three games.

Running back Raheem Blackshear (ankle), offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (ankle), linebacker Marquis Hayes (back), linebacker Frankie Luvu (hip), and tight end Tommy Tremble (shoulder) were also listed as full.