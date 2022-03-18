DJ Chark: ‘I appreciated the hustle, the grit’ in the Lions 2021 season

The newest Lions wide receiver, DJ Chark admitted on Thursday that he chose Detroit over other suitors who offered more long-term commitment. Yeah, you read that right: Chark consciously chose to take less to come to Detroit.

Why would Chark do such a thing?

His experience in Jacksonville last season and the way the Lions progressed through a similar rough 2021 made an indelible impression upon the 25-year-old wideout.

The Jaguars earned the No. 1 spot in the 2022 NFL draft. The Lions followed right behind. But the paths to the bottom of the NFL standings were completely divergent, and Chark appreciates the contrast between the dysfunction of Urban Meyer and ownership in Jacksonville and the view at what the Lions are building in Detroit out of the soggy ashes of the QuinnTricia era.

“The games looked completely different,” Chark explained. “I appreciated the hustle, the grit, and the way that they persevered, and went from tying games to winning games, and playing better. I truly appreciate the way this staff kept that team together and have faith in those guys. I know that means a lot to them and I’m ready to be a part of it. I feel like it’s definitely a different feel than what I’ve been experiencing.”

Chark didn’t look back in anger at Jacksonville, where he spent his first four seasons. But he’s definitely looking forward to playing for head coach Dan Campbell and the Lions.

“I want to be around good people. These are good people,” Chark said of the Lions crew. “It feels good to be wanted, I want to be where I’m wanted more than anything at the end of the day. Hats off to Jacksonville. My time there, everybody that I’ve met there and came across, I wish the best for them. But it’s no longer about Jacksonville. It’s about Detroit.”