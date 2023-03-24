DJ Chark agrees to sign with the Carolina Panthers

Former Lions wide receiver DJ Chark is off the free agency marketplace. Chark has agreed to sign with the Carolina Panthers after making a visit to Charlotte last week. Ian Rapoport was the first to report the news.

Terms were not immediately disclosed on the reported deal.

Chark spent one season in Detroit after signing as a free agent in 2022. He caught 30 passes for 502 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games. The Lions paid Chark $10 million on the one-year deal to lure him a year ago from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The #Panthers aren’t done adding on offense, agreeing to terms with WR DJ Chark on a 1-year deal, sources say. A complete remake of the Carolina offense is underway, and Chark will be a big part. As will their new rookie QB. pic.twitter.com/MUJkUI2PyF — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 24, 2023

