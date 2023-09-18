DJ Chark active for Panthers Monday night

The biggest injury question mark heading into Monday night's game between the Saints and Panthers was next to Panthers wide receiver DJ Chark's name and the answer to his status has been revealed.

Chark is active after missing Week One with a hamstring injury. He was a limited participant in practice all week.

Running back Raheem Blackshear, cornerback Sam Webb, linebacker DJ Johnson, guard Nash Jensen, and tackle David Sharpe are inactive for the Panthers.

For the Saints, running back Kendre Miller is out after being listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. The Saints elevated Tony Jones Jr. to go with Jamaal Williams in the backfield.

Wide receiver A.T. Perry, wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr., wide receiver Kirk Merritt, offensive lineman Nick Saldiveri, and defensive end Kyle Phillips are the other scratches for New Orleans.