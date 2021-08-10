This DIY Kit Is the Easiest Way to Start Making Your Own Candles

DIY Candle Making Kit Silver

Burning a beautiful candle in a soothing scent (we love lilac) at the end of a long day is a great way to unwind and relax. Sometimes, though, it's hard to actually burn that expensive candle—they often feel too pretty to use. Making your own sounds like a hot mess waiting to happen, but not if you have the right candle making kit for the job.

Dozens of Amazon shoppers say the Roxy Epoxy DIY Candle Making Kit is the perfect introduction to the craft, and that it's much easier to DIY than you might think. The kit comes with two options for candle shape (square or cylindrical) and four colors (sky blue, yellow, wine red, and orange). It includes four "natural, calming scents"(eucalyptus, lemon, lavender, and mint) and everything else needed to make a candle at home, including tins, bags of soy wax, a stainless steel graduated melting pitcher, cotton wicks, string sticks, bowtie clips, glue dots, a digital thermometer, and an easy-to-understand instruction manual that walks you through the whole process.

The kit gives you the tools to melt your wax, mix in a color and fragrance, pour it into a mold, and add a wick. All you have to do is wait for it to harden and cool, pop it out of the mold, and find a match to spark up your brand new, ready-to-use candle. The entire bundle is under $35, and shoppers say that, with everything included, it's a "great value" to get started on making your own candles at home.

"Great value and family fun," one shopper writes. "Loved the scents, and easy to use. Thanks for the great product!!"

Others mentioned that the manual makes it easy and fun to get into this craft and that the materials included were high quality.

"Awesome kit," another review begins. "The instructions were clear and easy to read, which would make this a great starter project for someone looking to get into candle making. I loved that it had everything you would need to start making candles and that they didn't cheap out on things like some other kits do."

Start making beautiful, fragrant candles at home today and order the Roxy Epoxy DIY Candle Making Kit from Amazon.