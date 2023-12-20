‘A DIY insemination kit gave me the family I longed for’

baby scan

When 32-year-old Raven Comer-Mathis came across a YouTube video detailing at-home insemination, she reasoned it was worth a try: an affordable means of beginning the baby-making process with her wife, without so much as stepping into an IVF clinic.

Amid the “inevitable stress” of trying to conceive, and a year after finding a sperm donor, she paid $129 for a Mosie Baby kit that was shipped to their home in Texas – and became pregnant with her daughter, Bailey Joelle, now three. “Balancing work, commute, and the demand for timed insemination made it challenging,” she admits of the process. “It drained a significant amount of energy from both of us. But I very badly wanted to be a mother, so we couldn’t give up.”

Comer-Mathis’s story may well become more common following news that Mosie is the first over-the-counter at-home insemination kit to receive clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration agency. Though founded in 2015, its new designation “proves that the device has been rigorously tested,” according to Maureen Brown, the start-up’s co-founder and CEO, who described the news as “a major win for the entire fertility industry.”

Raven Comer-Mathis and her wife, with daughter Bailey Joelle

Targeted at those for whom ‘intercourse isn’t working or isn’t an option’ (ie for female-only couples, or heterosexual partners struggling with medical concerns, such as erectile dysfunction or vaginismus), the company says it has helped 100,000 American families to inseminate at home, at a fraction of the cost of going to a clinic.

Mosie uses intravaginal insemination (IVI), where sperm is collected in a cup, and a syringe is used to extract, and then inject the sample. The process is, put simply, like using a turkey baster – but with more targeting and efficiency.

“In essence these kits should give a couple or individual the equivalent chance of optimal natural conception, as all it’s doing is ensuring the sperm is getting to the right place at the right time,” explains James Nicopoullos, consultant gynaecologist at the Lister Hospital in London.

Brown developed the company along with her husband after going through IUI (intrauterine insemination, where sperm is placed in the uterus) herself, and wishing they might have had other options. So might at-home kits come to replace fertility services in the UK?

Nicopoullos doesn’t think so. “The key is that infertility, whose diagnosis and treatment the NHS funds, should be regarded as a medical condition, and like any other condition, proper diagnosis comes before treatment. Although this device may be a useful solution for some couples, where an identifiable cause of subfertility exists (such as tubal blockage), it would not be of any use.”

The cost of IVF can run into thousands of pounds, which is why some might want to try an at-home insemination kit first - Brand x

That’s not to say that there wouldn’t be a keen market of hopeful parents here, otherwise struggling to contend with the vast sums of money and time required by fertility clinics. According to a recent survey of more than 4,000 adults published by Béa Fertility, a UK-based at-home insemination service, 51 per cent of fertility patients want options they can carry out without having to go to a clinic, with 40 per cent outlining the need for cheaper alternatives to IVF, which can cost up to £5,000 per round excluding requisite medications (IUI is typically up to £1,600). In order to qualify for IVF on the NHS, heterosexual couples must prove they have been trying to conceive naturally for two years, while same-sex couples must self-fund at least six rounds of IUI.

The kits will no doubt appeal to a select group; a 2021 study showed that 40 per cent of women with sexual dysfunction became pregnant via IVI (with the majority requiring up to six attempts in order to conceive). But Carole Gilling-Smith, CEO of the Agora Clinic, a Sussex fertility clinic, warns “it would be very unwise for anyone who has any fertility issues to be fooled into thinking this could be the answer to their problems.”

In spite of the apparent popularity of these kits, there is no scientific literature to vouch for their efficacy in helping the one in seven UK couples currently struggling with infertility, adds Gilling-Smith. “As numerous, properly conducted scientific studies of insemination of sperm into the uterus in a clinical setting have shown no benefit over timed vaginal intercourse in couples suffering from over two years of infertility, placing the partner’s sperm in the vagina or cervix, which is even further away from the egg, is likely to have an even lower chance of overcoming a fertility issue. These couples should be advised to consider IVF instead.”

As such, Gilling-Smith and Nicopoullos, who are members of the IVF Network, say that at-home insemination kits will “definitely” not replace the full support offered by fertility clinics. “This [kind of device] will not aid the vast majority of couples who are struggling to conceive, who require a full diagnostic work-up and counselling on the various treatment options available to them, such as intrauterine insemination, IVG [in-vitro gametogenesis, where reproductive cells are grown outside the body] and perhaps egg donation, which would offer them the chance of success that this insemination kit would not,” says Nicopoullos.

Such kits may even cause “more harm than good,” suggests Gilling-Smith, as they would “delay the couple from having proper fertility assessments and evaluation by a fertility expert to find out why they are not conceiving naturally.” She points out the “many risks and negative aspects” their use might entail, such as encouraging the use of unscreened and untested donor sperm purchased online, which could put would-be mothers at risk of sexually transmitted diseases.

There are also legal implications for children born via kits that used donor sperm, as “the donor (in the UK) would be the legal father of the child and the other female partner in a lesbian relationship would not be the legal mother at birth.” (Comer-Mathis says that ahead of her daughter’s birth, they “executed a donor agreement, ensuring clarity and legality,” and underwent second-parent adoption after she was born, which “involved additional legal measures, including obtaining the donor’s consent to relinquish all parental rights.”)

There is no suggestion that the NHS is to follow suit any time soon. While Béa, which uses ICI (or intracervical insemination, where sperm is placed in the cervix) was used in an NHS trial earlier this year, during which GPs in Fulham, south London, could refer patients for a kit (as a first line treatment prior to further recommendations), theirs is a Class I medical device, which means it has not been approved for clinical use by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

Gilling-Smith points out that the FDA clearance is more a judgement on its safety, rather than its ability to help people conceive. “The studies are not yet out there to show any benefit from these kits and that is why the NHS is not going to consider these until properly conducted, large randomised controlled trials have been published.”

For Comer-Mathis, 32, there was “solace in the simplicity of Mosie Baby’s at-home insemination process”, which afforded “a positive narrative of the ‘turkey baster’ method for those embracing a distinct route to parenthood.” Having always known that she wanted to start a family before 30, and after marrying her partner Brittany in 2018, the pair became parents three years ago, with the donor they used (found via a dating-style app, JustABaby) offering to help again down the line should they so choose. Mosie Baby has not released the conception rates its kits yield, but couples on its website share their joy at overcoming “a year of heartbreak” and navigating conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome to conceive.

While Comer-Mathis agrees that kits won’t replace the vast majority of fertility treatments – nor appeal to those “who prefer the security of a medical professional in a doctor’s office” – they can provide a useful step for those in need of other options. She and her wife are in no doubt about its benefits, she says. Would they use Mosie Baby again? “Absolutely.”

*A spokesperson for Mosie Baby says: “Mosie Baby doesn’t aim to replace other fertility methods but rather offer an additional option for those looking to conceive. Mosie Baby advises all customers to consult with a lawyer and have sperm screened for STDs, as well as viability, if they are using donated specimen. The Mosie Baby Kit was designed to aid in sperm delivery and isn’t meant as a treatment for infertility. It’s recommended to try using Mosie Baby for a period of three to six months. If unsuccessful, it’s advised to consult a healthcare professional to consider other available options.”