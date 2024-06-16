Dixon's walk-off 3-run HR propels Curve to 3rd straight victory

ALTOONA, Pa. – Brenden Dixon smashed a walk-off three-run home run to complete an 11-8 comeback win for the Altoona Curve over the Erie SeaWolves Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field in front of 5,729 fans.

Trailing 8-4 after the top of the eighth inning, Altoona rallied for three runs in the home half of the frame. RBI singles from Dixon, Kervin Pichardo and Tsung-Che Cheng brought the Curve within a run.

In the ninth inning, Carter Bins rocketed a double into the left-field corner with one out and then after a Sammy Siani walk, Yoyner Fajardo tied the game with a single back through the middle to set up Dixon. Dixon launched an 0-2 pitch from Erie's Jake Higginbotham into the left-field bleacher seats to send the Curve into a raucous celebration.

Altoona right-hander Bubba Chandler struck out seven across 3 2/3 innings on the mound before he allowed four runs in the fourth inning. Chandler walked just one hitter and filled up the strike zone with 64 strikes out of his 83 pitches.

The Curve bullpen of Justin Meis, Emmanuel Chapman, Valentin Linarez and Grant Ford combined to strike out four batters and hold Erie to just three runs on four hits and two walks to give the offense a chance to rally for the victory.

Saturday night's win was Altoona's second walk-off victory of the season, the first since Kervin Pichardo had a game-winning single April 9. It was the Curve's first walk-off home run since Malcom Nunez did so Aug. 18, 2022, against Harrisburg.

The Curve wrap up their series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of Detroit Tigers, at 6 p.m. Sunday at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Altoona will send right-hander Thomas Harrington to the mound against right-hander Austin Bergner for the SeaWolves.