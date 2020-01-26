Dixon lifts E. Illinois over SE Missouri 61-59

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) -- George Dixon recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to carry Eastern Illinois to a 61-59 win over Southeast Missouri on Saturday.

Mack Smith had 19 points and seven rebounds for Eastern Illinois (11-9, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive win. Josiah Wallace added 11 points. JaQualis Matlock had eight rebounds and three of the Panthers' season-high 11 blocks.

Alex Caldwell scored a career-high 20 points for the Redhawks (4-17, 0-8), who have now lost eight games in a row. Skyler Hogan added eight rebounds.

Eastern Illinois takes on Murray State on the road on Thursday. Southeast Missouri faces Morehead State on the road on Thursday.

