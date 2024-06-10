Dixon-Bonner agrees new QPR deal

Elijah Dixon-Bonner started nine Championship games for QPR last season [Getty Images]

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Elijah Dixon-Bonner has signed a new contract with the Championship club.

The 23-year-old, who joined the R's from Liverpool in October 2022, played 26 times last season, having featured just once in his first campaign.

The length of the former England youth international's new deal at Loftus Road has not been disclosed by the club.

"I want to have a big impact," Dixon-Bonner told the club website.

"I am a very ambitious person. I don’t just want to play a role. I want to play a pivotal role.

"I have got a lot of work to do and I’m still learning a lot, but I am not going to shy away from that."