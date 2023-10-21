Is 'Dixieland Delight' about Alabama or Tennessee? Song underscores college football rivalry

The Alabama-Tennessee rivalry isn't just a battle over college football bragging rights. It's also a country pop culture tug-of-war, as the fanbases claim possession of the hit country music classic, "Dixieland Delight."

The song was made famous by the popular country music band "Alabama," hence why it can be heard ringing through Bryant-Denny Stadium during the second half of Crimson Tide home games. However, given the lyrics also mention "a Tennessee Saturday night" in the chorus, it's ripe for Vols fans to mock the Crimson Tide for using "Dixieland Delight" as a college football anthem.

So which school deserves to claim "Dixieland Delight": Alabama or Tennessee?

The Vols played the song across the stadium after it defeated Alabama last college football season, an obvious troll that underscores the passion (and wonderful pettiness) of major college athletics. But the jabs didn't stop with football. The Tennessee basketball team replayed the stunt when the Vols beat No. 1 Alabama at Thompson-Boling Arena on Feb. 15.

As Alabama and Tennessee get set to rekindle the "Third Saturday in October" football rivalry in Tuscaloosa, let's review the history of the song both schools can't stake claim to:

Why does Alabama play 'Dixieland Delight'?

"Dixieland Delight" was released Jan. 28, 1983, two days after the death of Paul W. "Bear" Bryant, according to AL.com.

Alabama's football team plays "Dixieland Delight" as a long-standing tradition during home games to energize the crowd and create a spirited, unified atmosphere, often during the fourth quarter, regardless of the score. While there is no record of when the tradition started, the song is a staple of Crimson Tide games.

Alabama fans have even altered the lyrics through year's past, adding "Roll Tide" as well as a few expletive-filled digs at SEC rivals Auburn, LSU, and Tennessee, but in 2015, the tune was removed from Bryant-Denny Stadium for vulgarity. With the modified version outlawed, at least in spirit, the original eventually made its return to Crimson Tide gameday in 2018.

Is 'Dixieland Delight' about Tennessee?

"Dixieland Delight" is not specifically about Tennessee, but the song's setting is Leipers Fork, near Franklin, south of Nashville, where songwriter Ronnie Rogers lives, according to AL.com. The song celebrates Southern living and culture, and the lyrics mention "rollin' down the backwoods, Tennessee byway" and "on a Tennessee Saturday night."

“The song wasn’t written for a collegiate song,” Rogers told AL.com. “It was written for Alabama (the band) as a record and they cut such a record on it, I think that’s the reason Alabama (the school) adopted the song.”

The song references aspects of Southern living, such as whitetail deer, a redtail hawk, a chubby old groundhog and croakin' bullfrog. "Alabama," the country band, has strong ties to their home state, and their music often reflects the culture and traditions of Alabama and the South. However, "Dixieland Delight" is more of a general homage to the South rather than a song dedicated to Tennessee or any specific state.

"I hope they keep debating it," Rogers said.

Why did Tennessee play 'Dixieland Delight' after beating Alabama?

After a thrilling 52-49 win in the 2022 edition of the Alabama vs. Tennessee rivalry, fans stormed the field as "Dixieland Delight" blared through the stadium. It can be heard in the last few seconds of CBS Sports' interview with coach Josh Heupel after the game.

"THIS IS COLLEGE FOOTBALL AT ITS ABSOLUTE BEST!"



Josh Heupel joins @JennyDell_ after an unforgettable win in Knoxville. pic.twitter.com/e7srjJdFPU — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

In February 2023, the Vols also blasted the song through Thompson-Boling Arena after beating the No. 1 Crimson Tide 68-59 during the college basketball season. Tennessee broke away from Alabama in the second half, and the Vols fans decided to once again sing along to "Dixieland Delight" after conquering the Crimson Tide.

On a Tennessee Wednesday night pic.twitter.com/PxCpzPgVuX — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) February 16, 2023

Who sings 'Dixieland Delight'?

"Dixieland Delight" was performed by the country music band "Alabama." Written by Ronnie Rogers, the 1983 single was released on their album "The Closer You Get," and quickly become one of the band's signature songs.

The song is characterized by its upbeat, traditional country sound. It celebrates the Southern way of life, with lyrics that evoke images of the South and its culture and is still a beloved country music classic.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Is 'Dixieland Delight' about Alabama or Tennessee?