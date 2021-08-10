Dixie Fire smoke blankets West; experts say air conditions near Santa Fe should improve

Aug. 9—An air quality alert for most of Northern and Central New Mexico, issued Sunday as heavy haze from western wildfires drifted into the area, created concerns for vulnerable residents.

The National Weather Service's smoke alert was in effect from Sunday evening through Monday. Experts said conditions were expected to improve throughout the week.

Though, a new fire that sparked Monday on Borrego Mesa in the Santa Fe National Forest, just east of Chimayó, also could affect air quality in coming days.

Clay Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Albuquerque, said most of the heavy smoke that settled into the area is from the Dixie Fire in California — the largest single fire in the state's history — which has grown to nearly 500,000 acres since it ignited July 13.

It remained only 21 percent contained Monday.

Smoke from the Dixie Fire combined with smoke from the Amargo Fire in Rio Arriba County, which likely was caused by a lightning strike near Dulce over the weekend, to lower the local air quality.

The 800-acre Armago Fire is burning on the Jicarilla Apache Nation. Tribal officials did not immediately respond to questions on the blaze.

"The Dixie Fire is definitely the largest contributor to the smoke component," Anderson said.

"Smoke gets lofted high up into the atmosphere where the stronger winds catch it," he added. "The wind picked that smoke up, transported it, and it has a tendency to fall during the nighttime hours."

The National Weather Service recommends people use visibility as a guide to air quality with the 5-3-1 method:

* If visibility is about five miles, those ages 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and people with respiratory illness should limit their outdoor activity due to poor air quality.

* If you are only able to see three miles, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and vulnerable people should stay inside.

* If you can only see one mile, everyone should stay indoors.

New Mexico isn't the only state affected by smoke from the massive Dixie Fire and several other large blazes burning across the West.

"It's impacted all of the Western states and spread across towards the Great Lakes," Anderson said. "It's actually affecting a big chunk of the U.S. right now."

Anderson said conditions are expected to improve in Northern and Central New Mexico, with some rainfall in the forecast.

"All those Western wildfires will continue to contribute to smoke issues across a good chunk of the West," he said. "But here in New Mexico, we're forecasting gradual improvement."