Dixie Fire now 2nd largest wildfire in California history

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

As wildfires rage across the West, California's Dixie Fire has grown to more than 463,000 acres as of Sunday, making it the second largest wildfire in the state's history, a representative from Cal Fire told Axios.

Why it matters: The Dixie Fire, which stretches across several counties in northern California, is currently the biggest wildfire burning in the country. As of Saturday evening, three people remain missing.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The state of play: The Dixie Fire, which erupted in mid-July, is burning across 463,477 acres and remains only 21% contained, per Cal Fire.

  • Evacuation orders have been issued to dozens of communities across Plumas, Butte, Lassen, and Tehama counties.

The big picture: The U.S. West is in the grip of a severe drought exacerbated by human-caused climate change that has proven to be the worst to hit the region so far this century.

  • Studies show human-caused climate change is driving an increase in the likelihood and severity of heat waves, droughts and wildfires.

  • Six of the seven largest fires in California's history have occurred since August 2020, according to CalFire.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Wildfire continues to ravage parts of California

    At least eight people were missing Saturday (August 7) as the fire destroyed forest and tinder dry scrub in the Sierra Nevada mountains and a historic gold rush town.Even as the calmer, less windy weather gave firefighters a break overnight with the Dixie fire, the third largest fire in California's history, the Pulmas County Sheriff's Office released the somber news."We have received reports of eight unaccounted for individuals," the sheriff's office said in a statement, asking for the public's help in finding them.Five of the missing belong to the old mining town of Greenville where blazes leveled most of its downtown, about 160 miles north of Sacramento.Nearly 447,000 acres have already burned in the Dixie fire and it was 21 percent contained by mid-afternoon, said Edwin Zuniga, a firefighter and spokesman for Cal Fire, the combined firefighting entity battling the blaze.Earlier in the week, the fire was reported as 35 percent contained, but better mapping clarified the area, officials said.The cause of the fire is listed as unknown and remains under investigation.

  • Here are the eight brightest Olympic stars, including some surprises, from track and field

    Three world records and 12 Olympic records were set over the course of 10 days, including hurdler Sydney McLaughlin

  • State Department denies climate envoy John Kerry flew private jet to Obama's birthday party

    The State Department denied reports that Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry traveled via private plane to attend the 60th birthday party of former President Barack Obama.

  • Severe storm risk shifts east on the Prairies amid airmass divide

    The chance for severe weather shifts east on the Prairies Sunday, as western parts of the region see a welcomed cooldown from the recent days of heat.

  • 'We are shattered and lost': Largest wildfire in U.S. decimates a Northern California town

    The Dixie wildfire, driven by strong winds, tore through the Gold-rush era town of Greenville overnight on Wednesday, destroying 75 percent of the town, according to federal fire officials. As of Friday, the fire has burned through 432,813 acres and is now the largest active blaze in the U.S.

  • 'We didn't expect a monster like this': Dixie Fire, largest single blaze in California history, threatens thousands of homes

    Thousands of homes were threatened as the largest single wildfire in California history raced through hundreds of miles of dry woodland and brush.

  • Famous Central Park owl killed in crash with truck

    Barry the beloved owl was hit by a maintenance vehicle in the park while searching for food.

  • The Pandemic Has Let Alaskan Whales Get Some Peace And Quiet

    Reduced noise from cruise ships has made a big difference in the lives of humpback whales in Glacier Bay.

  • Whale dies 3 months after move from Canada to Connecticut

    One of five beluga whales acquired from an aquarium in Canada after a legal fight with animal rights activists has died at its new home in Connecticut. Officials at Mystic Aquarium, which specializes in beluga research, said in a Facebook post that the male whale had arrived in May with a preexisting medical condition. “This is a devastating loss for our staff and for the community, especially the animal care team who works closely with the belugas.”

  • Libya's wildlife treasure island at risk of ruin

    Once famed for its exceptional wildlife, Libya's Farwa island risks becoming just another victim of lawlessness in the war-ravaged North African nation, activists struggling to save it warn.

  • Dixie Fire 3rd largest in California history -reports

    California’s Dixie Fire on Friday became the largest blaze in the U.S. and the third largest in California history, according to media reports.Raging for three weeks, it has ripped through some 400,000 acres. It exploded again overnight on Thursday - reportedly destroying the mostly evacuated town of Canyondam. Burnt out cars, buildings and debris now scatter the area as a smoky haze paints the town orange. Canyondam is the second town destroyed this week. First, the blaze wrecked havoc when it tore through the small gold-rush town of Greenville - the quaint main strip reduced to heaps of ashes. Apocalyptic images show unrecognizable buildings once open for business. Some evacuated locals described it as a ‘ghost town’: “There’s no reason for us to lose our town."The Dixie Fire is one of more than 12 wildfires burning in California.Thousands of people have evacuated the state’s northern counties, and dozens of homes have been destroyed.... as firefighters work tirelessly to control the flames.

  • Floods in Sudan damage thousands of homes

    Thousands of homes have been damaged in Sudan after torrential rains caused heavy flooding, with many streets in the capital Khartoum deep in water, AFP correspondents said Sunday.

  • Second western Canada town destroyed by ‘exceedingly aggressive’ wildfire

    Residents of Monte Lake, British Columbia, told to evacuateVillage of Lytton devastated by wildfire last month The charred remnants of homes and buildings in Lytton last month. Two people were killed in the Lytton blaze and most of the town destroyed. Photograph: Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters A second community in western Canada has been destroyed by wildfire as authorities in the region scramble to contain the destructive toll of climate change. Officials say the village of Monte Lake likely suffer

  • Ferocious storms to erupt across the central United States

    Millions of people will be facing the risk of severe thunderstorms in the Plains and Midwest through Sunday, including residents in major metro areas such as Minneapolis and St. Louis. This severe weather potential comes after thunderstorms tore through parts of the region on Friday and Friday night, bringing gusty winds to South Dakota, Wisconsin, Nebraska and Indiana. These storms included gusts past 70 mph near Reliance and Stephan, South Dakota, as well as reports of trees and tree limbs dow

  • Is Biden Screwing This Up?

    We're in a do-or-die moment on climate legislation. Six months into his term, is Biden getting the job done?

  • 5 people missing as California's historic Dixie Fire threatens communities

    Several people were missing as the Dixie Fire, the biggest wildfire in the U.S., tore through Northern California communities, authorities said Saturday.Details: Evacuation orders were in effect for several Sierra Nevada mountain communities, as the third-largest blaze in California's history continued to threaten homes. But Greg Hagwood, a Plumas County supervisor, said law enforcement said some residents "who have guns" told them "'Get off my property and you are not telling me to leave,'" per

  • Don't blame cats for destroying wildlife – shaky logic is leading to moral panic

    Are cats really to blame for the worldwide loss of biodiversity? Dzurag/iStock via Getty Images PlusA number of conservationists claim cats are a zombie apocalypse for biodiversity that need to be removed from the outdoors by “any means necessary” – coded language for shooting, trapping and poisoning. Various media outlets have portrayed cats as murderous superpredators. Australia has even declared an official “war” against cats. Moral panics emerge when people perceive an existential threat to

  • 3 lessons for forest towns as wildfire destroys historic Greenville, California

    The Dixie Fire devastated rural Greenville, California, a town of 800 residents, on Aug. 4, 2021. Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty ImagesA wildfire burning in dry mountain forest swept through the Gold Rush town of Greenville, California, on Aug. 4, reducing neighborhoods and the historic downtown to charred rubble. Hours earlier, the sheriff had warned Greenville’s remaining residents to get out immediately as strong, gusty winds drove the Dixie Fire toward town. At the same time, firefighters were a

  • Red tides return to Florida, leaving beaches covered in dead fish

    The harmful algal bloom known as red tide is tainiting Florida’s southwest coast once again, causing dead fish to wash ashore and leading the state’s health department to issue warnings to residents and visitors to avoid some beaches.

  • Radar in northwest Indiana detects roost rings from birds

    Roost Rings were detected Saturday morning on radar in Northwest Indiana, according to ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Larry Mowry.