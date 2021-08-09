Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

Reuters Videos

The residents of a village called Karanjia in eastern India are spending sleepless nights worrying about wild elephants, who they say have been destroying crops and even some homes there...... all because the elephants are reacting to illegal mining operations in the area.The elephants have been driven away from their habitats due to illegal mining.Explosives used in the mines particularly drive the wild animals away, moving to human settlements in search of shelter and food, and destroying property - sometimes even injuring humans along the way. Wildlife expert Vanoomitra Acharya:"Elephants either from Jharkhand or from Simli Park wreak havoc in this area around the year. The main reason for it is illegal mining in eco-sensitive zones. Nobody pays any attention to it, to control it."Elephants are worshipped in India, and the Elephant-headed God Ganesh is one of the most popular in the Hindu pantheon.India has over half of the world's Asiatic elephant population, but their number has dwindled in recent years.