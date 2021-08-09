Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history
California's Dixie Fire has now burned an area twice the size of New York City.
California's Dixie Fire has now burned an area twice the size of New York City.
A fisherman nearly released his record-breaking catch – which Missouri officials called a “rare feat.”
SIR – The continued reluctance to switch to electric cars (Letters, August 5) suggests people think that the policy to move towards this form of propulsion is unwise. The lack of suitable charging facilities, the costs and length of life of replacement batteries, and the generating capacity needed are all prominent in the minds of car owners.
Quick disclaimer: if you’re just now waking up, you may want to come back to this article later. Sip your coffee, do some stretching. Meditate, maybe. Give yourself a few minutes before diving into this compendium of largely terrible news. If you’ve already settled into a comfortable state of despair on this Monday, then you’re primed for what I’m about to tell you: the world’s largest-ever climate change report was published today by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), and it
“This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.”
Three lives have been taken by bears in three months in Western Canada, with experts saying it could be due to people going to the wild more.
The hits just keep coming for the north-central United States as a stormy pattern persists for portions of the region. Daily rounds of strong to severe thunderstorms have brought the North Central states damaging wind gusts, flooding rainfall and hail each day since last Thursday. Late Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning, severe thunderstorms unleashed damaging wind gusts across a more than 500-mile-long swath from the Texas Panhandle to eastern Nebraska. These storms also unloaded torrential
A giant bull moose very suddenly decided to take a break from foraging to chase a human who got too close.
“The goats love their job,” says their owner. “They hit the ground running and are just out there to pig out.”
Senate Democrats unveiled plans Monday to pass legislation, without Republican votes, to put the United States on track to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.
Tropical trouble is brewing in the Atlantic. AccuWeather meteorologists say a system that was becoming better organized in the basin Monday has the potential to become the sixth tropical depression and named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season at any time. Forecasters will be tracking the system, which could be named Fred, since it could approach Florida or the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. As of Monday, the system, dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone Six by the National Hurricane Center
Drone footage from the small tourist seaside town of Icmeler near Marmaris from before and after what President Tayyip Erdogan has called Turkey's worst wildfires shows the extent of the devastation.In the last two weeks, the fires have wrought damage on tens of thousands of hectares of forest in Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean provinces, killed eight people and forced thousands of people including tourists to flee.Similar damage could be seen in before and after drone footage of the village of Bayir and the seaside resort of Turunc, also in the province of Mugla where both Marmaris and Bodrum, another major resort, are located.The U.N. climate panel sounded a dire warning Monday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming and humans are "unequivocally" to blame, with greenhouse gas levels high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades.The 1.1-degree Celsius warming already recorded has been enough to unleash disastrous weather, including the wildfires in Turkey, Greece and the U.S. West.
Officials on Sunday said the raging Dixie Fire in northern California is now the second-largest recorded in the state's history, days after the blaze destroyed a historic gold rush town and forced the evacuation of thousands.State fire officials said the massive wildfire had grown to almost half a million acres as of Sunday morning and was 21% contained.Only last year's August Complex Fire, which consumed more than 1 million acres, was bigger. So far, no deaths have been attributed to the wildfire but at least eight people were missing as of late Saturday.Five of the missing belong to the old mining town of Greenville where the fire leveled most of its downtown, about 160 miles north of Sacramento.The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have started when a tree fell on one of the utility's power lines.
The Dixie Fire and scores of wildfires burning across much of the Northwest could be energized by a resurgence of high winds and heat in coming days.
The video, which was released on August 6, showed a pixelated figure lighting a match, placing it on the grass and running away as flames quickly grow. The man was arrested by the Carabinieri.With temperatures approaching 104 Fahrenheit across southern Italy, hot winds have stoked flames of wildfires, which are common during the country's dry and hot summers.The Italian fire brigade tweeted on Sunday (August 8) that this year in the period between June 15 to August 8, there has been a 70% increase in the number of interventions they have had to carry out due to wildfires.The video was released a few days before the landmark IPCC report on climate change and as wildfires fueled by heat and drought are sweeping away entire towns in the U.S. West, releasing record carbon dioxide emissions from Siberian forests, and driving Greeks to flee their homes by ferry.
The residents of a village called Karanjia in eastern India are spending sleepless nights worrying about wild elephants, who they say have been destroying crops and even some homes there...... all because the elephants are reacting to illegal mining operations in the area.The elephants have been driven away from their habitats due to illegal mining.Explosives used in the mines particularly drive the wild animals away, moving to human settlements in search of shelter and food, and destroying property - sometimes even injuring humans along the way. Wildlife expert Vanoomitra Acharya:"Elephants either from Jharkhand or from Simli Park wreak havoc in this area around the year. The main reason for it is illegal mining in eco-sensitive zones. Nobody pays any attention to it, to control it."Elephants are worshipped in India, and the Elephant-headed God Ganesh is one of the most popular in the Hindu pantheon.India has over half of the world's Asiatic elephant population, but their number has dwindled in recent years.
Between rain, sleet, and snow, here's how the upcoming winter will play out.
Black bears are beautiful, majestic, and—let's be honest—completely frightening animals, especially if you happen to encounter one in the wild. While you may typically think of grizzly or brown bears when you think of bear attacks, there are actually exponentially more black bears in North America than brown. The U.S. is home to around 55,000 grizzlies, the majority of which live in Alaska. But according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species, ther
A devastating wastewater dump may have contributed to a deadly algal bloom, residents say Justin Bloom, founder of the Suncoast Waterkeeper. Photograph: Zack Wittman/The Guardian Hundreds of tons of dead marine life have washed ashore and wafted a putrid stench along Florida’s beaches in recent weeks amid a toxic red tide bloom spreading in its waters. Thomas Patarek lives just a half mile away from the waterway. “When I walk my dog in the morning, I can smell the dead fish,” he told the Guardia
Air quality alerts from wildfire smoke issued in Colorado, Utah, Nevada, 4 Hawaiians arrested while protesting giant telescope found not guilty , and more
Forecasters are monitoring two systems that were brewing in the Atlantic on Sunday — and both could become tropical depressions later this week, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 p.m. update.