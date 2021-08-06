Breaking News:

Kevin Durant will reportedly sign 4-year, $198 million extension with Nets

Dixie Fire 3rd largest in California history -reports

California’s Dixie Fire on Friday became the largest blaze in the U.S. and the third largest in California history, according to media reports.

Raging for three weeks, it has ripped through some 400,000 acres.

It exploded again overnight on Thursday - reportedly destroying the mostly evacuated town of Canyondam.

Burnt out cars, buildings and debris now scatter the area as a smoky haze paints the town orange.

Canyondam is the second town destroyed this week.

First, the blaze wrecked havoc when it tore through the small gold-rush town of Greenville - the quaint main strip reduced to heaps of ashes.

Apocalyptic images show unrecognizable buildings once open for business. Some evacuated locals described it as a ‘ghost town’:

“There’s no reason for us to lose our town."

The Dixie Fire is one of more than 12 wildfires burning in California.

Thousands of people have evacuated the state’s northern counties, and dozens of homes have been destroyed.... as firefighters work tirelessly to control the flames.

Recommended Stories

  • Experts call for an active hurricane season as the tropics rumble awake

    As we approach the peak of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, the basin is beginning to wake up from its long July slumber. Two expert forecasts released this week call for above-average activity through the rest of the season.

  • Spirit Airlines CEO on cancellations leaving people with nowhere to go: "Heart-wrenching"

    On Friday morning, the low-cost airline canceled more than 250 flights, bringing the total number of canceled flights this week to more than 1,700.

  • There are 2 Atlantic systems — and one may become a tropical depression, forecast says

    Forecasters are monitoring two disturbances in the Atlantic, including one that is likely to turn into a tropical depression by early next week.

  • California's Dixie Fire explodes in size, now the nation's largest wildfire

    The fire, which obliterated much of the small town of Greenville, California, on Wednesday, grew by 110 square miles overnight.

  • Northwest heat wave targeted vulnerable, tested climate prep

    Karen Colby thought she could make it through an unprecedented Pacific Northwest heat wave with a little help from her neighbor, who dribbled cold water on her head and visited every hour to wrap frozen towels around her neck. “We did everything right and she survived — and then we had that stupid heat wave and that almost took her life," Aslin said. The record-smashing heat that swept through cities from Portland to Vancouver, British Columbia, at the end of June silently killed scores of the region’s most vulnerable who could not leave their homes, afford air conditioning or get a ride to public cooling centers.

  • Travel trouble Tuesday: American, Spirit cancel hundreds of flights for third consecutive day

    Spirit has canceled 60% of its Tuesday flights, American, 9%, after heavy cancellations Sunday and Monday.

  • Greenland mass ice-melting event is latest worrisome sign of climate crisis

    In recent days, Greenland’s massive ice sheet has been melting at twice its average summer rate, shedding enough water to cover the entire state of Florida with 5 inches of water, research from Danish scientists shows.

  • After brief pattern change, wildifire concerns to ramp up in Northwest once again

    A turn to cooler, wetter weather in the Pacific Northwest will be fleeting, AccuWeather meteorologists say. In the coming week ahead, rain chances will diminish while temperatures are forecast to increase through the region and challenge record highs, which could once again exacerbate the ongoing wildfire situation. Cooler air and some rain moved back into the coastal Northwest on Friday. In fact, Seattle, Washington, received 0.05 of an inch of rain just before midnight on Thursday evening, sna

  • California Gold Rush town 'destroyed' by state's largest wildfire

    The Dixie Fire, the largest burning in California, has razed much of the town of Greenville.

  • Wildfires raze homes in Northern California communities as thousands evacuate

    Two massive California wildfires have triggered new mandatory evacuation orders for thousands of people and destroyed homes and businesses in the state's north overnight.Details: The Dixie Fire, California's biggest blaze, razed houses and businesses as it ripped through the town of Greenville and surrounding areas in Plumas County Wednesday night. The rapidly spreading River Fire burned "multiple" homes as it tore through Placer and Nevada counties, KOVR notes. Stay on top of the latest market

  • Thousands evacuated in N Korea as heavy rain destroys houses

    Heavy rains in northeastern North Korea have destroyed or flooded 1,170 houses and forced 5,000 residents to evacuate to safety, North Korea’s state TV reported. Thursday’s TV broadcast said this week’s downpour in South Hamgyong Province inundated or washed away hundreds of hectares (acres) of farmlands and destroyed many bridges. Footage showed houses submerged up to their red-brick roofs, a severed bridge over muddy water and a swollen river.

  • Look up! The Perseids, one of the year's best meteor showers, peaks next week.

    NASA says that the night of August 11-12 is 'prime time' for watching the Perseid meteor shower.

  • Heat and storms could impact final days of Olympics

    With just three days to go before the end of an Olympic games like no other, Tokyo's erratic summer weather is turning out to be another bitter opponent for the competing athletes.Tokyo hit a sizzling 93.2°F on Friday (August 6) with the sweltering heat dishing out pain for athletes in outdoor events.The women's marathon will now start at 6 a.m. in Sapporo on Saturday, one hour earlier than initially planned, a Tokyo 2020 official said on Friday.There is no change at this stage to the men's start time of 7 a.m. on Sunday.The IOC decided in 2019 to move the marathon to the northern city of Sapporo to escape the worst of Tokyo's summer heat.But stormy skies could be around the corner.A tropical storm is forecast to possibly bring wind and rain for the closing ceremony on Sunday night.Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said organizers are prepared for the unexpected. "At this point in time we just watch the situation closely, and that is the only answer that I can give regarding the typhoon. Of course the organizers are making preparations for the unexpected, but it is not really appropriate for me to give more details at the moment, because it just creates speculation. The only thing that I can say is that we are closely watching the situation."The closing ceremony is scheduled for 8pm local time on Sunday.

  • A red sky and a road on fire: Man fleeing California wildfire saw no escape and prepared to die

    72-year-old Alan Kuhl attempted to escape by driving through an inferno-filled logging road. The Dixie Fire is the state's largest active wildfire.

  • Gold Rush-era towns being wiped off the map by Dixie Fire blaze

    Historic buildings have been engulfed by the devastating wildfire

  • Wildfires destroy over 100 homes in California as an entire town is leveled

    Officials say the Dixie Fire in California has destroyed well over 100 homes. In just over three weeks, the fire has burned an area the size of nearly 300 football fields. Jonathan Vigliotti has the details.

  • California's Dixie Fire explodes, forcing more evacuations

    The Dixie Fire, California's largest wildfire, exploded in size overnight as weather conditions worsened, forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

  • Wildfire leaves California town in smoldering ruins

    Fire crews were still working on Thursday (August 5) to extinguish fires in Greenville, about 160 miles north of Sacramento, after the Dixie Fire roared through on the previous night.Apocalyptic images from the burnt-out center of town showed Greenville's quaint main strip in heaps of ashes and debris as smoke rose into the hazy sky.The Dixie Fire has been raging in the area for three weeks, burning 322,000 acres and was 35% contained as of Thursday morning, officials said.It was among the more than 12 wildfires burning around the state.It was unclear how many structures were destroyed in Greenville as fire crews were still assessing the damage, Cal Fire spokesperson Mitch Matlow told Reuters. There were no injuries or deaths reported, he said.

  • California town running low on water as drought worsens

    Mendocino, California, is running out of water, forcing businesses to resort to costly measures. Carter Evans reports.

  • Thousands evacuate fast-moving California wildfire; homes burn

    COLFAX, California (Reuters) -A rapidly spreading wildfire burned homes and forced thousands to evacuate in two heavily wooded counties northeast of Sacramento in Northern California on Wednesday, generating a towering plume of smoke visible from at least 70 miles (110 km) away. The so-called River Fire scorched 1,400 acres (566 hectares) in Placer and Nevada counties, with 1,000 acres burnt within the first two hours, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) said. The River Fire was less than 100 miles (160 km) south of the enduring Dixie Fire, which according to Cal Fire has consumed 278,000 acres and was only 35% contained three weeks after it started.