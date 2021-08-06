Dixie Fire 3rd largest in California history -reports

California’s Dixie Fire on Friday became the largest blaze in the U.S. and the third largest in California history, according to media reports.

Raging for three weeks, it has ripped through some 400,000 acres.

It exploded again overnight on Thursday - reportedly destroying the mostly evacuated town of Canyondam.

Burnt out cars, buildings and debris now scatter the area as a smoky haze paints the town orange.

Canyondam is the second town destroyed this week.

First, the blaze wrecked havoc when it tore through the small gold-rush town of Greenville - the quaint main strip reduced to heaps of ashes.

Apocalyptic images show unrecognizable buildings once open for business. Some evacuated locals described it as a ‘ghost town’:

“There’s no reason for us to lose our town."

The Dixie Fire is one of more than 12 wildfires burning in California.

Thousands of people have evacuated the state’s northern counties, and dozens of homes have been destroyed.... as firefighters work tirelessly to control the flames.