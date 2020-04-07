Division-by-division look at each NFL team's needs before the draft: NFC East

Teams have spent the past few weeks adding to their teams via free agency, but not all holes can be filled that way. Each team comes into the draft with some pressing needs remaining, and we’re going division-by-division to analyze those needs and perhaps figure out which directions teams are leaning heading into the draft.

NFC EAST

Positions needed: CB, EDGE, S, C, WR

Analysis: The Cowboys lost a lot of talent this offseason but their biggest need is obvious: They need to draft cornerbacks. Plural. Losing Byron Jones was one of the downsides of keeping Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper and others. Edge rusher is also an issue. While signing Aldon Smith and continuing to hang onto the Randy Gregory dream are worthwhile gambles, depending on those players to any degree is foolish. If they play well opposite DeMarcus Lawrence, that’s a bonus. Drafting a more permanent solution on the edge would be wise. Losing center Travis Frederick to retirement and third receiver Randall Cobb opened up some other holes.

The retirement of center Travis Frederick (72) gave the Cowboys another draft need. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Positions needed: OT, C, EDGE, LB, RB, S

Analysis: An offensive tackle seems like a great fit for the Giants early in the first round, though Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons has to be tempting too. The Giants have Nate Solder but finding another starting tackle would be ideal. There has been some speculation Solder could move from left tackle to right tackle depending on who the Giants draft. The Giants have a weakness at center, though there won’t be a center worth taking in the top 10. That issue will have to be addressed after the first round, however. The Giants have some options at edge rusher, but it never hurts to draft depth there. And while running back Saquon Barkley is one of the best in the game, using a late-round pick on his backup wouldn’t be the worst idea.

Story continues

Positions needed: WR, C, G, LB, CB, S, QB

Analysis: The Eagles clearly need to restock at receiver, and there are plenty of fine prospects at the position. It would be a shock if the Eagles didn’t take a receiver in the first round, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if they drafted another receiver or two after the first round. After that, the interior of the Eagles’ offensive line could use some new blood with veterans like center Jason Kelce nearing retirement. Despite trading for cornerback Darius Slay and bringing back safety Rodney McLeod, the Eagles still need to bolster the secondary. And a late pick on a potential backup for Carson Wentz could happen too.

Positions needed: TE, WR, LT, G, LB

Analysis: Quarterback could have gone on the team needs, depending on what you think of 2019 first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. Let’s assume the team passes on Tua Tagovailoa at No. 2 overall and takes defensive end Chase Young. That’s not a glaring need, but you don’t pass up on a prospect like Young. Washington missed out on free agents Amari Cooper and Austin Hooper, and big offers to those players indicates the team is serious about restocking its pass catchers. The Trent Williams soap opera hasn’t come to a conclusion, but it seems impossible to believe Williams ever plays for the Redskins so left tackle should be a focus. Washington signed Thomas Davis to help at inside linebacker, but he’s not a long-term fix. Rebuilding Washington made most of its free-agency moves on defense, and the draft will have to provide some offensive help.