What would a divisional win vs. Bengals mean for QB Josh Allen? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses what would a divisional win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals mean for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
"GMFB" discusses what would a divisional win vs. the Cincinnati Bengals mean for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
How Joe Burrow is preparing for a road playoff game against the Buffalo Bills
#Bills' Damar Hamlin now at team facility on near daily basis:
Our @goldmctNFL ranks the #Chiefs' five likeliest opponents for their game in Germany in 2023.
Our @Nicolas_Roesch discusses how the #Chiefs should game plan for the #Jaguars in the AFC's divisional round.
Taking a closer look at the Packers' unrestricted and restricted free agents entering the 2023 offseason.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says while playing in New England, even wins felt like losses.
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
In this two-round mock for the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling starts the big surprises early
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy recently interviewed for the Indianapolis Colts’ head coaching job.
Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski wasn't a fan of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about winning another MVP award.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
The Dallas Cowboys will play the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round. Who do national experts think will win?
In Dane Brugler's latest mock draft, the Bears trade back from first overall and still land a top five pick and draft haul from the Colts.
Sean McVay announced Friday that he was returning as the Rams head coach for 2023. “I don’t want to run away from adversity; I want to run through it,” McVay said. It came several days after McVay told his staff that, with his future uncertain, he would allow them to pursue other opportunities. Hopefully, several [more]
The 49ers' latest injury report includes big updates from Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Kyle Shanahan joked that his coaching left his players speechless during film sessions.
Predicting the four winners in the NFL playoff divisional round and who will be advancing to the conference championship games.
"I truly regret a lot of decisions I’ve made and self-sabotage, but I’ve grown from that," QB Chad Kelly said.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is surrounded by superstar talent and a mastermind coach. But he looks like exactly the right player for his team