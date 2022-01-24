Divisional Roundup + Champ Round Sneak Peek









Editor's Note: The NFL playoffs are here & NBC Sports EDGE Plus is giving you a special offer. Get 15% off an EDGE Plus annual subscription throughout the playoffs when you use promo code PLAYOFF15. Get every tool for every game at one low price. It’s easier than ever to play & wager with confidence when you have NBC Sports EDGE Plus. Click here to learn more!

Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), John Daigle (notJDaigle) and Patrick Kerrane (@PatKerrane) break down the Divisional Round, getting in depth on all four of the weekend’s contests. They debate if the Bucs are a quick fix, if the Titans should run it back with Ryan Tannehill, and whether Aaron Rodgers will remain with the Packers.

They also take an initial look at the Championship Round, wondering where the Bengals might find an edge and if Kyle Shanahan can beat the Rams a seventh consecutive time.

Listen at the link above, on Apple Podcasts, or Spotify.

Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly ($9.99) or save 20% on an annual subscription ($95.88). And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!