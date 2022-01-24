Divisional Round Sunday Night Freestyle: Four stunning finishes for NFL's final four

Four games, four amazing finishes. In arguably the best divisional playoff weekend in NFL history, the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs came out victorious in games that all came down to the final moments.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab recap these four historic games, mourn for another painful Buffalo Bills loss and wonder what's next for Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady and the Tennessee Titans.

