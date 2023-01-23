Divisional Round Recap: Bengals and Eagles look dominant, Chiefs and 49ers survive

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab recap a weekend of NFL divisional round playoff games that saw the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles steamroll the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants on their way to championship weekend as the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers earned hard-fought victories over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Dallas Cowboys.

2:09 - The 49ers rolled to yet another consecutive victory, this time over the Cowboys. QB Brock Purdy showed he's able to improvise, and this team, led by Coach of the Year candidate Kyle Shanahan, is beginning to look unstoppable. Things are more complicated for the Cowboys, however, who have to navigate a murky offseason and try to accumulate more talent around Dak Prescott, specifically at the wide receiver position.

18:25 - The Bengals looked dominant in their victory over the one-time Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills. The snow seemed to only affect the Bills as the Bengals run game got going despite a banged up offensive line. The Bills look to make another run next year despite QB Josh Allen's cap hit nearly doubling.

32:30 - QB Jalen Hurts looked entirely recovered from his shoulder injury as the Eagles defeated the Giants. The Giants should feel great about the season they had and their future going forward under Head Coach Brian Daboll. The Eagles look like they're just getting warmed up, as they have now won 15 of their 16 games with Hurts at quarterback this season.

41:44 - QB Patrick Mahomes looks to have suffered a high ankle sprain as Kansas City defeated Jacksonville. Early indications are that he could play this weekend, but he will almost certainly be less than 100%. Jacksonville should be proud of the season they've had under Head Coach Doug Pederson, and can look forward to welcoming star WR Calvin Ridley next year.

55:15 - Charles and Frank give their initial thoughts on the upcoming conference championship games this Sunday: 49ers @ Eagles and Bengals @ Chiefs.

Jan 22, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) waits for the next play call between plays in the second quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills during an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor