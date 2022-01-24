Divisional Round High Performance Players of the Week

Every weekend in the NFL playoffs, players deliver high impact moments that evoke the precision crafted performance of the all new Acura Integra Prototype. Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab highlight the athletes who delivered the top performances from the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Every round of the playoffs delivers a new set of high impact moments. To celebrate the all new Acura Integra prototype, we're going to take a look back at two of this weekend's top performers. Frank, who you got?

FRANK SCHWAB: I have to start with Patrick Mahomes. I believe [INAUDIBLE] in my heart that we're watching a Michael Jordan football. The way that guy played on this stage on Sunday night. He has 13 seconds to get the Chiefs a tie game and he just does it.

And you're like, who else could do that? I think we're watching something absolutely positively special. He's had just almost an immaculate career up to this point.

On Sunday, with everything on the line, with Josh Allen playing his heart out, Patrick Mahomes has 378 yards, 3 touchdowns. He added in 69 yards rushing, and came up with just clutch play after clutch play. It's hard to make playing quarterback in the NFL look easy and Patrick Mahomes does it. And hat's off to him. That was a performance we're going to remember for a really, really long time.

CHARLES ROBINSON: Well, I'm glad you brought up Josh Allen because he's actually my pick, even though they lost. I thought Josh Allen played one of the most exquisite games I've ever seen for a losing quarterback, and it happened in what turned out to be, I think, one of the greatest games in NFL playoff history. Look, the 27 for 37, 329 yards, 4 touchdowns, he runs for 68 yards.

We can get into the stats and how he carried the load for that team. But he literally went down and won a game twice, but didn't win the game. And I don't think I've ever seen a player who was approached with a defining moment, which it was, going toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes, particularly in the AFC, knowing that AFC supremacy moving forward is often going to balance between these two individuals, you have to show up for that. And Josh Allen showed up in every possible way that he could.

There's probably no higher respect than seeing a lot of Chiefs fans during this game and postgame talking about how much they respect Josh Allen and what he really brought to the table. So to me, I think it's a perfect bookend to that game that both of the Acura High Performance Players of the Week came from that game, and it was the two quarterbacks that are going to end up leading the NFL, I think, for the next decade and beyond. Those are the High Performance Players of the Week presented by the all new Acura Integra prototype.