Divisional Round Content Hub

A thrilling Super Wild Card Weekend has come and gone. With that said, a jam-packed Divisional Round looms. With four stellar matchups on tap, we're ready to deliver playoff content for all of your betting, DFS and fantasy playoff league needs, and this hub will serve as your one-stop shop to keep track of it all.

Signature Columns

Coaching Carousel - Kyle Dvorchak tracks all of the NFL coaching interviews and hires ahead of the 2022 NFL season. Coming soon

Injury Report - Hasan Rahim updates with news about notable injuries and game-time decisions all weekend. Coming soon

Betting

NFL Divisional Round Odds Preview - Corey Parson shares his initial thoughts on the opening odds for this weekend's NFL Divisional Round matchups. READ

Bet the Edge Podcast: Early NFL Divisional Round Odds - PointsBet Head Trader Jay Croucher joins hosts Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick to give a sneak peek behind the curtain for how PointsBet is setting the lines for the Divisional Round games. LISTEN HERE

Sunday Night 7: Rams at Bucs - A few stats and thoughts to ponder as you download the NBC Sports Predictor App and play the free Sunday Night 7 contest for your shot at $1,000,000. READ

Bet the Edge Podcast: "QB Trust Factor" for Divisional Round - Corey Parson joins hosts Sara Perlman and Drew Dinsick to provide his thoughts on the Divisional Round and which QB's he would trust. LISTEN HERE

Midweek Divisional Round Odds Update - Jake Wolf handicaps the Divisional Round of the NFL postseason with betting splits and insights on key line movements at PointsBet Sportsbook. READ

Saturday NFL Divisional Bets: 49ers at Packers - Vaughn Dalzell breaks down the Saturday's NFL Divisional Round between the Packers (-5.5) hosting the 49ers, plus a Davante Adams player prop. READ

High Confidence Bets for the Divisional Round - See which Money Line wagers our Game Predictions tool has high confidence in for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. READ

DFS

DFS Starting Points - Renee Miller gets your Divisional Round NFL DFS research started with a look at the situations from each game to target. READ

Divisional Round DFS Bargains - Renee Miller checks out some of the players to save on when building Divisional Round NFL DFS lineups. READ

Divisional Round Rankings + Game Breakdowns - Denny Carter breaks down DFS options for the Divisional Round and considers stacking strategies for each contest. READ

DFS Stacks - Check out some ideas for stacking NFL DFS lineups in the Divisional Round this weekend. READ

Fantasy Playoff Leagues

A Good Football Show Podcast: Divisional Round X-Factors - Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter break down Cards/Rams, spin through the news cycle, and look ahead to Divisional Round X-factors. LISTEN HERE