Divisional Round Best Bets

Notes: My 2019 Best Bets are 47-32-1 (59.5%)… Lines are taken from FanDuel Sportsbook…

With so much money being exchanged, these weekly lines are really, really tough to beat. I can confidently say at least 95% of football fans would win between 45% to 55% of these game bets (sides or over/unders) over time. It’s just the reality of such an efficient market. With that said, I think there are some ways to barely increase our chances of churning a marginal profit. As you guys know, Rotoworld is the king of grinding news. That’s something the public doesn’t do as well as a Rotoworld blurber, so it’s going to be one of the common things I utilize in this column, in addition to advanced stats and film.

Vikings vs. 49ers UNDER 44.5 Points (-115)

The 49ers are expected to get a couple of players back for this matchup, and the Vikings may have a limited Adam Thielen after he cut open his ankle in practice. That’s the difference between having and not having a first-round bye. In my opinion, the biggest injury news would be the return of DE Dee Ford. The Athletic’s Nick Wagoner tweeted this stat earlier: “Niners had 24 sacks on 164 snaps with Nick Bosa and Ford on the field together this season. They had 24 sacks on 801 snaps on all other plays.” Having more than one stud pass rusher helps immensely because there are only so many blockers available for double teams. Getting Ford and LB Kwon Alexander back is problematic for Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook, and Stefon Diggs.

Titans vs. Ravens -9.5 (-110)

Ryan Tannehill and the Titans offensive line have combined to allow the worst adjusted sack rate of the remaining playoff teams, and that may get compounded in this matchup. The Ravens are blitzing at league-leading levels now that they have CB Marcus Peters and other strong pieces in the secondary to win individual matchups. On run defense, Baltimore is not only physical but also rested. I’m betting on them to be willing to tackle Derrick Henry on most carries, something defenses weren’t willing to do down the stretch this season. On the other side of the ball, Lamar Jackson leads the most efficient run offense and a top-10 passing offense. The Titans, an average defense per DVOA, would do well to hold the Ravens to under 28 points this weekend.

Texans vs. Chiefs -9.5 (-110)

So here’s the thing about the Texans. They have Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins, and Will Fuller -- that’s amazing -- but their offensive line, defense, and head coach are problems. The Chiefs have a massive advantage on offense, especially through the air. The Texans are the worst passing defense in the playoffs and simply don’t have the personnel to match with Tyreek Hill and the rest of the speed on the perimeter. All of this will be magnified with Houston coming off an emotional win last week and Kansas City playing at home after getting a week off.

Seahawks vs. Packers UNDER 46.5 Points (-105)

My primary reason for liking the under is offensive pace. The Seahawks and Packers both play at a very slow pace and have gone all-in on running the ball at times. Aaron Jones has a plus-matchup against the Seahawks Defense and could get in a clock-draining rhythm. That likely won’t be replicated with Seattle because all of their running backs are hurt, but Russell Wilson may have a harder than usual time putting up elite-level efficiency numbers with his starting left tackle and backup left tackle on the injury report right now. Injuries, matchups, and low-20s weather are enough for me to side with the under.

If you’re looking for more team breakdowns, read my Divisional Round Fantasy Football Forecast column.