Divisional playoff schedule: Bengals-Bills to play on Sunday afternoon

Myles Simmons
·1 min read

While there’s technically one more game left in the first round of the 2022 postseason, we now know when the divisional-round games will be played.

After both teams won on Sunday, the Bengals and Bills will play in Western New York next Sunday afternoon. Buffalo finished No. 2 and Cincinnati finished No. 3 in the conference. The NFL canceled the Week 17 matchup between the two teams in the aftermath of Damar Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest during the contest.

Saturday, January 21

AFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 4 Jacksonville at 1 Kansas City (NBC, Peacock, Universo)

NFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 1 Philadelphia (FOX, FOX Deportes)

Sunday, January 22

AFC 3:00 PM (ET) 3 Cincinnati at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+)

NFC: 6:30 PM (ET) 4 Tampa Bay or 5 Dallas at 2 San Francisco (FOX/FOX Deportes)

