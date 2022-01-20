Divisional playoff preview: How the Chiefs can beat the Bills

Now we have the game that many are calling the de facto AFC championship game.

And with good reason.

After all, on Sunday night when the Kansas City Chiefs clash with the Buffalo Bills, it will not only be a rematch of last season’s AFC championship game, but also a matchup between two of the more impressive teams on the AFC side of the ledger.

The Bills enter Sunday as the top team in DVOA over at Football Outsiders, while the Chiefs sit in sixth position. Those are the two highest-remaining teams left in the conference, well ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals (18th) and the Tennessee Titans (20th).

While those teams will meet on Saturday, the winner will take on the winner of this game, which is a rematch of a contest from back in Week 5, which saw the Bills win going away, by a final score of 38-20.

What happens in the rematch? Do the Bills exact revenge for the loss in last year’s AFC championship game, or do Stefon Diggs and company have to endure another playoff loss at Arrowhead Stadium?

Here is how the Chiefs can beat the Bills.

Keep your eyes on Josh Allen.

(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

We start this matchup with where we started in the wild-card game between the New England Patriots and the Bills.

The Chiefs have to worry about Josh Allen, the runner, when the Kansas City defense is on the field.

This should not be a surprise. When these teams met back in October, Allen was Buffalo’s leading rusher, carrying the ball 11 times for 59 yards and a touchdown. Brian Daboll got his legs involved early in the game, as the quarterback had three carries for 42 yards and a touchdown on the Bills’ opening possession of the game.

The first big run was this scamper around left end for 22 yards on a 3rd and 2 play:

Here, the Chiefs try something that we will revisit in a second, as they overload the right side and then try and have a defender in place should Allen escape to the left. The QB still is able to turn this into a positive play, setting the Bills up for their first score of the game.

Story continues

Which came on a from the quarterback himself:

Here, the Browns rush just three against Aaron Rodgers on this third down play, but they have two linebackers waiting to read out the play. One will take the back, the other will become the spy.

When the back moves to the left side of the offense, linebacker Sione Takitaki becomes responsible for him while Anthony Walker becomes the spy. Then, when Rodgers is forced to his right, Walker attacks — rather than playing him passively — and forces a throw that falls incomplete.

Perhaps that is what the Chiefs were trying to do on that first run linked above. You’ll notice that Danna appears to pop off the line of scrimmage after the Chiefs show an overload look to that side. He gets caught up trying to retreat, but had he bene kept clean, he might have been in position to stop Allen once he was flushed to that side.

However, there is always a catch. Look at Allen’s first big run against New England from Saturday night:

Willie Gay Jr. serves as the spy, the three-rush does not get home, and the Bills have a huge gain.

This is a riddle the Chiefs need to figure out, if they have a shot at slowing down the Buffalo offense.

Stress Buffalo's linebackers and cornerbacks.

(AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

We begin this line of analysis with a proposition.

Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are the best safety tandem in football.

Watching these two over the past few seasons, flustering quarterbacks like Tom Brady and others, the way they work together is beautiful to watch. From how they both play the position, to how well they spin at the snap, if you get a chance this off-season to study some safety play, watch how these two work in concert.

Take this 3rd and 5 play which goes for a Pick-Six from Hyde:

For Patrick Mahomes and company, the approach should be to attack corners and linebackers in the passing game, not safeties. Work the boundaries in the passing game, even when attacking downfield. Take this design from their previous meeting:

This play, which can be termed “Pout” or post/out in some systems, is a perfect design to attack Cover 4 (Quarters). The cornerback has to handle the vertical route while the linebacker has to widen to help against the out route, as the safety tries to rally to cover that from depth.

Then there is this connection, from Mahomes to Travis Kelce working against a linebacker in coverage:

Hyde and Poyer are among the game’s best at safety. With Tre’Davious White sidelined, with Kelce working underneath and Mahomes’ arm, the Chiefs have the ability to attack corners and linebackers, and Mahomes can attack along the boundaries, something that last week the Patriots were unable to do.

Test those areas of the field, and not the two safeties, and Mahomes can have success in the passing game.

1

1