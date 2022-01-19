Divisional playoff preview: How the 49ers can beat the Packers

The 49ers finished the 2021 regular season with a 10-7 record and backed into the playoffs as the NFC’s sixth seed, while the Packers went into the postseason as the NFC’s one-seed with a 13-4 mark. So, you might be surprised to note that in the Week 3 matchup between these two teams, it was the 49ers who had the edge in the second half.

Of course, Kyle Shanahan’s team put itself in the kind of first-half hold you never want against Aaron Rodgers — a 17-0 deficit before things started turning. But San Francisco outscored Green Bay 21-13 in the second half, and were it not for Mason Crosby’s last-second 51-yard field goal, the 49ers would have been able to boast a majestic 28-27 comeback victory, as opposed to a heartbreaking 30-28 loss.

The 49ers can now exact revenge for that particular feeling, and if they do so here, they will advance to their second NFC Championship game in the last three seasons. Here are three keys to unlocking that possibility.

Force Green Bay's run defense off its edge with motion... and Trey Lance.

(Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

When you’re down 17-0 in the first half, you’re not going to run the ball a lot. In Kyle Shanahan’s case, this forced him to do what he really doesn’t want to do — go away from the run game as the offensive tone-setter, and put the game in Jimmy Garoppolo’s hands.

San Francisco did run the ball 21 times for 67 yards and two touchdowns in the game, but a game in which Garoppolo throws the ball 40 times really isn’t ideal for anyone except the opponent. It was specifically ideal for this opponent, because the Packers rank 26th overall in Football Outsiders’ Adjusted Defensive Line Yards metric, they’ve allowed 4.28 running back yards per carry this season, and they’ve been below average in every run defense metric except for open-field yards.

Shanahan uses more pre-snap motion than any other offensive play-caller, and that holds true on run plays, as well — in fact, it’s a major component of San Francisco’s highly complex rushing attack. The 49ers lead the league in rushing attempts with motion (388), rushing yards with motion (1,805), and rushing touchdowns with motion (18). Conversely, the Packers faced rushing attempts with motion just 190 times on the season, but they allowed 896 yards and six touchdowns on those attempts, and two of those touchdowns, along with 59 yards on 17 carries, were allowed against the 49ers in Week 3.

More specifically, this one-yard touchdown run by Trey Lance is something I don’t think Shanahan availed himself of enough in-season, and something he should revisit in this game. Spread the defense out with wide bunch, run motion to further influence the defense, and take it away from play side.

Stick around for the end zone view, where you can really see left tackle Trent Williams blocking poor rookie cornerback Eric Stokes right into the sun.

The 49ers did an incredible job switching Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo out in run concepts (Counter Bash!) in the preseason against the Raiders; it’s something this offense should work more often.

Keep Jimmy Garoppolo in early-processing situations.

(Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports)

In that Week 3 game, Jimmy Garoppolo attempted two passes of 20 or more air yards, and he completed one more pass to the Packers than his did to his own receivers. That was out of 40 total pass attempts and 25 completions for 257 yards and two touchdowns. Which is kind of a Garoppolo thing. If you want a quarterback to captain an explosive offense, he’s not your guy. If you need someone who can keep things moving around a run-centric plan, he’s not the worst guy you could have.

The interception picked off by cornerback Jaire Alexander was par for the course with Garoppolo. Small books have been written in total over time regarding his inability to process over the middle of the field (especially deep over the middle), and this arm punt intended for tight end George Kittle into converging coverage all over the place was but one more sad example.

Two simple keys to victory for the 49ers in this or any other game: Don’t rely on Garoppolo to hit it deep, and really don’t rely on him to extract potential openings on MOFC (middle of the field closed) concepts. He’s going to be late to the party more often than not. This one’s pretty simple.

Take advantage of Green Bay's special teams weaknesses.

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

The Packers don’t have a lot of obvious weaknesses, especially with so many starts returning to health, but one thing that has bedeviled them all season is a special teams unit that has been anything but all season. Green Bay ranks dead last in Football Outsiders’ special teams DVOA, both normal and weighted (giving extra credence to performance later in the season), so it’s not as if things are going to get better. Mason Crosby made all three of his extra point and field goal attempts in the Week 3 game against the 49ers, and Corey Bojorquez averaged 54.7 yards per punt on three punts, but Crosby made just 25 of 34 field goal attempts on the season after going a perfect 16-for-16 in 2020, and Bojorquez averaged 46.5 yards per punt overall.

Any sort of regression to the mean would be Very Bad News for Matt LaFleur’s team, and San Francisco was able to take advantage of the Packers’ kick return coverage with 104 return yards on three returns by running back Trenton Cannon, who’s been out since Week 13 with a neck injury.

Not that the 49ers need Cannon for such plays as this 68-yard return; pretty much anybody will do.

That return set the 49ers up for their first touchdown of the game, avoiding a first-half shutout, and both of Cannon’s second-half returns led to touchdowns. Obviously, the Packers had better find some way to improve their coverages in these situations.

