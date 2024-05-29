Division I track and field: List of area state qualifiers

May 28—Wayne High School will take a large group of athletes to the Division I state track and field championships this week at Welcome Stadium in Dayton.

The D-I meet starts Friday and finishes Saturday.

Wayne's top contenders for state titles are:

—Sophomore Key'Shawn Garrett, who has the best qualifying distance in the long jump (23-5 3/4 ).

—Freshman Jamier Averette-Brown, who will compete in the 100- and 200-meter dashes.

—The 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams, each seeded second, that include Garrett, Brown, junior Sean Westmoreland and senior Charles Solomon.

—And sophomore Ric'Keya White, who is the top seed in the 100 and 300 hurdles after finishing third and ninth, respectively, last year.

Here's a complete list of D-I qualifiers and their qualifying times from the Cox First Media coverage area:

DIVISION I BOYS

100: Averette-Brown, 10.75 seconds, Wayne; Jordan Gross, 10.77, Butler; and Kamron Payne, 10.88, Fairmont.

110 hurdles: Logan Wilkins, Logan, 14.41, Fairmont; Braylon Keyes, Braylon, 14.57, Springfield; and Sopuluchi Anosike, 14.81, Centerville.

1,600: Daniel Emmert, 4 minutes, 13.96 seconds, Centerville; and Jackson Davis, 4:14.92, Beavercreek.

200: Averette-Brown, 21.60, Wayne; and Gross, 21.91, Butler.

300: Keng Martin, 38.60, Wayne; Logan Wilkins, 38.98, Fairmont; and Anosike, 39.29, Centerville.

3,200: Andrew Wilcox, 9:06.78, Monroe; Samuel Darmanie, 9:11.43, Springboro; and Kasem Kaheal, 9:13.12, Miamisburg.

400: Kaden Ellerbe, 47.76, Beavercreek.

4x100: Westmoreland, Garrett, Solomon and Averette-Brown, 41.65, Wayne; Kenyon Norman, Sam Afari, Kolyn Ogletree and Joel Nimoh, 41.85, Lakota West; Landyn Pope, Noah King, Javon McClain and RJ Shepherd, 42.58, Hamilton.

4x200: Westmoreland, Garrett, Solomon and Averette-Brown, 1:26.47, Wayne; and Kenyon Norman, Sam Afari, Kolyn Ogletree and Joel Nimoh, 1:28.81, Lakota West.

4x400: Lance Caswell, Jackson Davis, Aaden Hildebrand and Ellerbe, 3:21.04, Beavercreek.

4x800: Tyler Swan, Eric Bucher, Jagger Noel and Daniel Emmert, 7:53.46, Centerville; and Brayden Thaxton, Korey Snyder, Luke Campbell and Tayven Crump, 7:57.39, Butler.

800: Daron Porter, 1:54.50, Northmont.

Discus: Devon Strobel, 182 feet, 8 inches, Troy; and Bryce Brock, 160-11, Madison.

High jump: Anosike, 6-4, Centerville; Trey Sellers, 6-3, Tippecanoe; and Osayi Ogbebor, 6-3, Miamisburg.

Long jump: Garrett, 23-5 3/4 , Wayne; Josh Carter, 23-3 1/2 , Franklin; and Josiah Marshall, 21-9 1/4 , Wayne.

Pole vault: Eric Pugh, 15-4, Wayne; and Jonah Dangel, 15-0, Lakota West.

Shot put: Brock, 53-5, Madison.

DIVISION I GIRLS

100: White, 11.99, Wayne; Te'aira Branham-Patrick, 12.05, Wayne; and Heaven Wills, 12.20, Lakota East.

100 hurdles: White, 14.26, Wayne; Faith Brown, 14.76, Beavercreek; Myah Boze, 15.07, Ross; and Katlyn Pham, 15.30, Lakota East.

1,600: Lauren Zanotelli, 5:04.30, Miamisburg.

200: Branham-Patrick, 24.59, Wayne; and Trinity Bibbs, 24.78, Wayne.

300: White, 42.99, Wayne; Boze, 44.25, Ross; and Pham, 44.65, Lakota East.

3,200: Lucia Rodbro, 11:03.98, Talawanda; and Alynna Wilson, 11:08.76, Lebanon.

400: Kayleigh Keyes, 55.32, Beavercreek; and Haylie Yeazell, 57.20, Lakota East.

4x100: Branham-Patrick, T'Ahna Stone, Kendall Turner and Bibbs, 46.45, Wayne; and Ivy Smith, Mikaylah Chandler, Qiersten McClain and Wills, 47.41, Lakota East.

4x200: Smith, Pham, McClain and Wills, 1:39.68, Lakota East; Samaria Williams, Erin Wickenheiser, Sariah Turner and Ashlyn Rickert, 1:41.13, Centerville.

4x400: Hailey Still, McClain, Smith and Haylie Yeazell, 3:52.74, Lakota East; Saniya Taylor, Ayana Johnson, Alyese Caldwell Downing and Ava Claggett, 3:56.33, Lakota West.

4x800: Amane Ohhashi, Ava Shepard, Prashi Vatsal, Kaitlin Kaszubski, Maddy Asher, Alyese Caldwell Downing, 9:39.20, Lakota West.

800: Hannah Glassmeyer, 2:17.87, Lebanon; and Kaitlin Kaszubski, 2:18.21, Lakota West.

Discus: Tahjaie Clark-Crowley, 132-7, Springfield; and Jaycee Wallace, 124-9, Fairmont.

High hump: Alyssa Grim, 5-4, Centerville.

Long jump: Claire Downer, 18-4, Chaminade Julienne.

Pole vault: Oliver, Izabella, 11-8, Springboro; and Lehmann, Ann, 11-4, Centerville.

Shot put: Kiyah Baker, 38-9 3/4 , Troy; Clark-Crowley, 38-5 1/2 , Springfield.