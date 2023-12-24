Division title would be special, but Lions 'don't carry the weight of the last 30 years'

The Detroit Lions haven’t won a division title in 30 years, but it hasn’t been that long since they’ve been here.

Seven years ago, in fact, when Graham Glasgow was a rookie on his first tour of duty with the Lions, the team skated into the holiday season in control of the NFC North only to piddle the title away.

The Lions had a two-game lead on the Green Bay Packers with three weeks to play, but lost three straight to close the regular season after Matthew Stafford suffered a finger injury. The Packers ran the table and won the division, and the Lions haven’t come close to a first-place finish since.

Until now.

The Lions (10-4) have a three-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings (7-7) in the NFC North with three to play. They can clinch their first division crown since 1993 and first playoff berth since 2016 with a win Sunday against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, left, celebrates his fumble recovery with the Lions defense during the first half against the Denver Broncos at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

And they’re determined not to leave anything to chance.

If the Lions lose their final three games — they visit the Dallas Cowboys and host the Vikings in the final two weeks — they risk history repeating itself if the Vikings win out. The Vikings host the Packers in Week 17.

“We know that it just comes down to, as you said, just take care of business,” Glasgow said. “Get it done as soon as possible. There is a sense of urgency to it cause you don’t want to have to rely on somebody else to make something happen. You’d rather go do it yourself.”

That, in essence, was the message Lions coach Dan Campbell gave his team Friday.

The Lions have held at least a share of first place in the NFC North all season. They’ve put themselves in position to accomplish something special. And the last thing they want to do is look back at this year — or this week — with any regret.

“Coach said something (Friday) like recognize you’re in the moment when you’re in the moment,” long snapper Jake McQuaide said. ‘You don’t want to look back and be like, ‘Oh man, that was such a good moment and we missed it.’ Like recognize, ‘Dude, we’re in it right now.’ We’re in it. We’ve got to go take care of our business.”

McQuaide is one of six Lions on the active roster and practice squad who were alive the last time the team won the division, on Jan. 2, 1994, when they beat the Packers to claim the old NFC Central.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell hugs offensive tackle Taylor Decker before the Denver Broncos game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Bill Clinton was in his first term as president then. Gas was $1.11 a gallon. “Hero” by Mariah Carey sat atop the pop charts. And Campbell was a junior in high school.

“I’ve said this before, but we don’t carry the weight of the last 30 years here, we don’t,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “It’s the 2023 Lions and we’re different than last year’s team and the year before and 30 years before that. So, we’re trying to make our mark this year and we have a chance to do it this week. But yeah, it’s been a long season, we’ve had some success and hopefully can get it done.”

Campbell echoed Goff’s sentiments that the Lions are not out this week to atone for the organization’s past three decades of failure. But as a former tight end who spent three seasons with the team as a player, he “definitely” understands how significant winning the NFC North would be.

“We are a young team and most of these guys weren’t even born the last time that they won a division,” Campbell said. “But I think they also understand how special it’ll be. You’re telling me we can be a division winner for the first time in 30 years for an organization? That’s special. I don’t care how you cut it. And so, whatever perspective you take, it’s still special. So I think that’s the message and they understand that, and look, we want this. But I would tell you Minnesota wants this division, too, and they’re going to be ready to go, and so we’ve got our hands full, but I like where we’re at.”

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) tosses the ball towards wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) against Denver Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper (0) during the second half at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

The Lions have alternated good and bad performances on the field over the past month.

They rallied from a 12-point deficit with three minutes to play to beat the Chicago Bears in mid-November, lost to the Green Bay Packers in a turnover-filled Thanksgiving game, rebounded to beat the New Orleans Saints on the road the next week, got blown out in a rematch against the Bears, and are coming off one of their most complete games of the season, a 42-17 thumping of the Denver Broncos at Ford Field.

The Vikings, who won the North by four games last season, are on their fourth starting quarterback of the year, Nick Mullens, but have one of the NFL’s most tenacious defenses and three dangerous receivers in Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and ex-Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs said winning the division is the first of several goals the Lions are looking to check off in the coming weeks.

That won’t merit popping any champagne bottles.

“It’s obviously a good thing, it’s a blessing, but we’re not finished,” safety Ifeatu Melifonwu said.

But Buggs said he might bring a box of cigars to Minnesota to help his teammates celebrate.

“This is a special moment, man,” he said. “I came from Pittsburgh, a winning program, so I know what it feel like to get the hats and T-shirt. A lot of these guys on this team haven’t experienced winning a division and getting those hats and T-shirts. It’s a really tough division that we’re in and for us to be able to come out on top, win this Sunday, it’ll be huge for this organization and the people in this building.”

Next up: Vikings

Matchup: Lions (10-4) vs. Minnesota (7-7).

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday; U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis.

TV/radio: Fox; WXYT-FM (97.1).

Line: Lions by 3.

