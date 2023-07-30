Division Stat Leader Projections: The NFC North

With rosters all but set as we turn the corner into preseason just weeks away, we have a pretty good feel on how depth charts and production will fall come the regular season. Today we are taking a look at the projected stat leaders out of each division, with the NFC North.

Let’s dive in.

Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY NETWORK

With genius offensive mind Ben Johnson staying on as the Detroit’s play caller for another season, the reemergence of quarterback Jared Goff should continue. Experiencing perhaps his best season yet last year, Goff is set up to improve on his numbers and lead a Lions offense that looks to expand what they did last year offensively, and they brought in the right weapons to do it. With a talented third down back now in place, as well as last years first round pick Jameson Williams finally hitting the field after his six week suspension, this Lions offense is set up for fireworks. Being blessed with one of the leagues best offensive lines certainly isn’t going to hurt Goff’s ascension to one of the best quarterbacks in the NFC.

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

While the Chicago Bears would like to see their franchise quarterback take less hits, it would be a mistake to remove what makes Fields such a dangerous weapon on the field in his rushing ability. In order for this Chicago offense to have success they will need to use all of the talents their quarterback possesses, and one of this is his ability as one of the most dynamic runners in the entire league. Last season Fields averaged a whopping 7.1 yards per carry and amassed over 1,000 yards rushing in a 15 game campaign. With a full season in front of him, and further maturation at the NFL level, Fields could easily lead the division in rushing yards as the leagues top dual threat.

Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson had over 1,800 yard receiving last year and is the best wide receiver in the NFL. Unless defensive backs have figured out how to stop Jefferson in any capacity, he will continue to roll with his dominant connection with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Jefferson has some of the best route running skills in the entire league and is an explosive playmaker who can take it to the house on any given play. There is zero reasons why Jefferson won’t repeat as the division’s top pass catcher.

Sacks: Detroit Lions EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

We saw Aidan Hutchinson really come in during the second half of his rookie season, looking like the dominant force Detroit expected he would be when they took him with their top pick in 2022. Heading into his second season, we can expect Hutchinson to build upon his dominant rookie season, and establish himself as one of the top pass rushers in the NFC. With a non-stop motor and a fierce playing technique, Hutchinson is set to harass quarterbacks in the NFC North for the next decade or so.

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

Jaire Alexander returned from his 2021 injury with a bang last year, re-establishing himself as one of the leagues best cornerbacks and having a career year with five interceptions. There is little reason to expect those numbers to dwindle as Alexander is one of the most instinctual defensive backs in the entire league, and teams will still be forced to throw at him. The proverbial blanket is sure to get his gloves on a handful of footballs this year and continue his dominant NFL career.

Tackles: Chicago Bears LB Tremaine Edmunds

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are making a strong push to emerge from the bottom of the division with bold moves this offseason to help what was a rebuilding team. Tremaine Edmunds takes over at the middle linebacker spot following his mega deal this offseason, and will look to continue his upward trajectory in the league in command of a new defense. While Edmunds was a bit up and down in Buffalo, he looks to make a strong push with the Bears and become a veteran presence in the middle of the defense. With one of the better athletic profiles at the position, Edmunds can race from sideline to sideline to make plays and slam into open holes with haste.

