Division Stat Leader Projections: The NFC West

With rosters all but set as we turn the corner into preseason just weeks away, we have a pretty good feel on how depth charts and production will fall come the regular season. Today we are taking a look at the projected stat leaders out of each division, with the NFC West.

The resurgence of Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith was one of the most fun stories in the NFL last season, what perhaps was covered up in all the hype was just how good of a passer Smith truly was. Boasting a quarterback rating over 100 and possessing one of the most efficient deep balls in the entire league, the Seahawks were able to open up their offense and attack teams from a variety of formations. Given Seattle has only added weapons with the addition of first round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Smith can expect yet another productive season of proving his doubters wrong and putting up some more elite passing numbers.

Rushing: San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey

Sticking the league’s most gifted back behind the zone running scheme under Kyle Shanahan is just unfair, even from just a pure ground-and-pound perspective. While McCaffrey is much more than just a runner of the ball, it is sometimes lost that he is one of the most efficient ball carriers in the league. Now with a full offseason with San Francisco and one of the leagues top offensive lines in front of him, McCaffrey could be in for a career year, and it is going to be an absolute nightmare to try and stop him in this offense through the air or ground.

Seemingly the only thing that could slow down the Matthew Stafford-to-Cooper Kupp connection was injuries, as shown by the 2022 season where both players missed chunks of time, and this offense was clearly not the same. Even still, in the nine games Kupp did appear in, he was able to put up a ridiculous 812 yards and six touchdowns. With both Stafford and Kupp hopefully entering the 2023 season with clean bills of health, the connection can keep going, and they can put the rest of the league on notice. Kupp is still one of the finer route technicians in the league, and his connection with Stafford remains unmatched.

Sacks: San Francisco 49ers EDGE Nick Bosa

As tempting as it was to pick against Nick Bosa, it seemed like it would be counter productive given Bosa has been the premiere edge rusher over the last few seasons. Experiencing a career year last year, Bosa was able to bring home a whopping 18.5 sacks over the course of the season, and he seemed to only get better as the season went along. Entering another season fully healthy, Bosa will look to build upon his incredible run and potentially enter into the 20+ sack category. He is the anchor of this defense, and has been an absolute nightmare to block.

Interceptions: Seattle Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen

One of numerous surprises from the 2022 Seattle Seahawks roster, Tariq Woolen was considered by many (including your truly) to be a raw prospect that would need a few years of development to be an efficient starter in the league. He bucked those doubters and was right up there as one of the top corners in the entire country, using his immense physical skill and quick learning capabilities to become a dominant presence on the outside for Seattle. His long frame and elite burst allowed him to nab six interceptions last season, and with another year of experience under his belt, Woolen could top that number in his sophomore season. The sky is the limit for this physical marvel.

Tackles: Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner

Wagner is back! After taking a year off from the team to go lead the Los Angeles Rams in tackles, the future hall of fame linebackers returns home to Seattle to finish off the twilight of his career. While he is not the same linebacker he was five years ago, it is hard to argue that he still isn’t in the top ten among the inside linebackers in the league, and his production proves it. Now reunited in a familiar defensive system, with proper motivation to help take this Seattle team into a deep playoff run, Wagner could boost his game in what could be one of his final seasons in the league. Wagner is a true leader of this Seattle defense, and it looks like an intimidating unit as ever, with potentially a ‘Legion of Boom 2.0’ sitting behind him.

