Division Stat Leader Projections: The AFC North

With rosters all but set as we turn the corner into preseason just weeks away, we have a pretty good feel on how depth charts and production will fall come the regular season. Today we are taking a look at the projected stat leaders out of each division, with the AFC East.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Given that the Bengals’ rockstar quarterback has averaged 4,500 yards passing in his last two seasons, it is of little surprise he is projected to lead the division in passing yet again. With the leagues best receiving core at his disposal, Burrow should have little trouble once again lighting up opposing defenses all season long. He is clearly the top quarterback in the division and it looks like it is going to stay that way for the foreseeable future.

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

After a bit of a down year given his tremendous rookie season, Najee Harris looks to bounce back in a big way. Thanks in part to his revamped offensive line, as well as an improved passing attack under second year quarterback Kenny Pickett. The Steelers are still going to want to base their offense around the talented runner, and Harris is going to have every opportunity to tote the rock with little competition for carries. If Harris can build upon what we saw in his rookie season, he should have no problems eclipsing the 1,200+ yardage mark.

Receiving: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase

Elsa/Getty Images

With yet another dominant season for the young defensive phenom, Myles Garett looks to casually glide his way into a repeat double digit sack performance. Between the unbelievable natural talent and the dedication to his craft, Garrett has proven to be unlockable by the vast majority of NFL tackles and must be respected along the defensive line. Pairing him with newly acquired free agent Za’Darius Smith will make it difficult for teams to dedicate too much attention his away. Perhaps a twenty sack season is in his future?

Interceptions: Pittsburgh Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Having lead the league in interceptions last year as perhaps the leagues best safety, it is easy to project Fitzpatrick to lead the division in that same category once again. With elite levels of versatility, a high level of understanding and diagnosing what is in front of him, as well as elite instincts at the position, Fitzpatrick could very well come down with a handful of footballs once again. Given that he roams multiple parts of the field, throwing his way is unavoidable, and he is sure to take full advantage in a division where turnovers are fairly common.

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

The acquisition of former Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith has proven to be a slam dunk for a Baltimore Ravens team historically known for their linebacker production. While Smith has not lit up the scoreboard in tackles quite yet, a full offseason with Baltimore will put him in a better position to do so. Smith’s athleticism and instincts are off the charts, and he may be on his way to a career year with an intimidating Baltimore Ravens defense.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire