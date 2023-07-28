Division Stat Leader Projections: The AFC East

With rosters all but set as we turn the corner into preseason just weeks away, we have a pretty good feel on how depth charts and production will fall come the regular season. Today we are taking a look at the projected stat leaders out of each division, with the AFC East.

Let’s dive in.

Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

With head coach Mike McDaniel entering his second season as the Dolphins leading man, one can expect his innovative and explosive offense to expand even further with a collection of track star weapons all over the field. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa expected back fully healthy this season, and hopefully the ability to sustain that for seventeen games, we could see an even better version of him than we saw last season. Given that during the previous season Tagovailoa was one of the most productive passers in the game when healthy, it is hard to imagine many defenses being able to stop his spreading of the football to the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Rushing: New York Jets RB Breece Hall

Photo by Edward Diller/Getty Images

Before going down with a season ending injury the previous year, Breece Hall was starting to hit his stride and was carrying a Jets offense on his back with some ridiculous production. Now entering his second year with a new quarterback that will make teams respect the pass, we can expect Hall to get a healthy workload that he certainly has the talent to take full advantage of. If Hall can return to form as an every down back with game breaking ability with every touch, he could potentially be a breakout star in the league. This New York Jets offense is looking more and more dangerous by the minute, and the AFC East is loaded with playmakers.

Receiving: New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After an offensive rookie of the year campaign with the likes of Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco throwing him the ball, second year receiver Garrett Wilson could bust through his ceiling this year with newly acquired quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivering him balls down the field. Wilson has all the natural ability in the world, and showed he can completely take over games with inconsistent passers. Now with a future hall of famer directing the offense, and his natural maturation as a player, Wilson could be a legitimate threat to lead the entire league in passing, he is that explosive. Wilson will have plenty of competition for the lead with Tyreek Hill and Stefon Diggs in the same division.

Sacks: Patriots EDGE Matthew Judon

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Perhaps the most unsung pass-rusher in the entire league, Matthew Judon quietly racked up an incredible 15.5 sacks in one of the league’s best defenses last season. Since coming to New England Judon has managed two have back to back career years, and there is little reason to think he is going to slow down now. With more pieces added to the secondary, and more stable offensive play calling to help keep the defense rested, Judon could experience yet another career year and truly make himself a household name by the end of the 2023 season.

Interceptions: Buffalo Bills S Jordan Poyer

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Another underappreciated player in the league with one of its best safeties is Buffalo safety Jordan Poyer. With nine interceptions over the last two seasons, and the ability to get into a quarterbacks head, Poyer can be expected to once again get his gloves on the football quite a few times. While he is entering the twilight of his career at 32 years old now, his level of play has not shown it, and given he plays on one of the best defenses in the league, he will be a natural beneficiary of an excellent and consistent defensive scheme.

Tackles: New York Jets LB C.J. Mosley

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Having lead the division in tackles the previous season, CJ Mosley is showing why he was a first round pick for the Baltimore Ravens nearly a decade ago. While his first season with the Jets ended with injury, Mosley has bounced back in a big way for Gang Green, posting some of the best numbers in the league over the last two seasons, and being a leader of one of the better defenses in the league. With young talent bubbling to the surface in New York under head coach Robert Saleh, Mosley can be expected to be one of the primary benefactors in what will be potentially a career year for the defensive signal caller.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire