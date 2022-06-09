Division rival Rams do it again, sign WR Cooper Kupp to big contract extension

The Los Angeles Rams, one of the Arizona Cardinals’ NFC West rivals, continue to do big things this offseason after winning the Super Bowl. The latest is a big contract extension for wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

He gets a three-year extension that now pays him $110 million over the next five seasons and nets him $75 million in guarantees. His contract sets the record for total guaranteed money for a wide receiver.

This is on the heels of signing defensive tackle Aaron Donald to a contract extension.

Kupp led the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown receptions (16). He was Pro Bowler, first-team All-Pro, NFL Offensive Player of the Year and the Super Bowl MVP.

The Rams have given big extensions to Kupp, Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford. They also added receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Bobby Wagner to big free agent deals.

They continue to make big moves and pay big money while the Cardinals have been doing much less, re-signing their own free agents and, so far, getting no contract extensions done, although one for quarterback Kyler Murray is expected this summer.

The Cardinals will face Kupp at least twice a season for the next five years.

In eight career regular-season games against the Cardinals, Kupp has 54 receptions for 606 yards and four touchdowns. He had five receptions for 61 yards and a score in the Rams’ playoff win over the Cardinals this past season.

List

Every NFL team's potential breakout player for the 2022 season

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



