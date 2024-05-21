Division I regional track and field area capsule

May 20—What: Division I Austintown-Fitch Regional

When: 5 p.m., May 22 and 24

Where: Austintown-Fitch, 1 Falcon Drive, Youngstown

Schedule: May 22 — 5 p.m. (girls shot put, boys discus, boys pole vault, boys long jump and girls high jump) and 6:30 p.m. (4×800 finals and running preliminaries for all events except distance; May 24 — 5 p.m. (boys shot put, girls discus, girls pole vault, girls long jump and boys high jump) and 6:30 p.m. (running finals)

What's next: The top four in each event automatically qualify for the state meet in Dayton. There are also two at-large berths in all events from the two best fifth- and sixth-place performances among the four regional meets.

Qualifiers and heat sheets: A full list of News-Herald coverage area regional qualifiers can be found at News-Herald.com. The meet program is available via the meet's live results link on MileSplit.

What to look for: Generally speaking, chances for state berths feel a bit higher across the facility than most years. But as usual at Fitch, it'll require something special to get out. ... We'll start chronologically with Day 1 finals. ... Riverside's Nathan Gaspersic should put himself in good stead for a second straight state berth if he can nail down a 14-footer in pole vault. Given he's been 14-6 this spring and with his prior postseason experience, that's within range. ... In girls high jump, 5-3 is usually make or break at Fitch. Madison's Sienna Sidoti, who is profiled in a separate story, and Kenston's Sadie Poudevigne can be 5-4 jumpers on the day, having displayed that in the past. ... In all likelihood, no one is testing Hudson's Benjamin Shabino and his 180 caliber in discus. But Madison's dynamic duo of Bryce Brock and Ryan Radkowski have the high-150 and better ability in them to contend for the top four. It feels like around 160 will do the trick this year. ... The local boys long jump contingent, including 2024 D-I indoor state champion and University senior Andrew Merritt, Riverside's breakthrough district champion Kyndall McCaleb and Chardon's Caleb Hewitt will likely need to be 22-plus to vie for the top four. ... It's not an overstatement to suggest boys 4×8 will be historically hot in 2024 at Fitch — even compared to some of the great years it's enjoyed before. Massillon Jackson and New Philadelphia already coming in deep sub-7:50 shows what it could take this year just to advance. It might take 7:49 just to THINK about getting out. Euclid will seek to continue its breakthrough narrative with an all-underclassman core. That 7:52 at the Greater Cleveland Conference meet shows intent. Chardon is peaking nicely and could have a big run in it. Order will be interesting leading into Matthew Sopchak on the anchor. With Jacob Nieset showing 1:55 open 8 speed, Taman Chokshi's mile and two-mile background and Jack Roman's gutsy leg at district, that could slot a couple ways at Fitch and work well. Mentor, paced by Billy Dennison and Matthew Penkowski, will strive to have a say deep sub-8, as well as Kenston and US. ... Its configuration may come down to the 11th hour, but Chardon's girls 4×8 getting down to a 9:35 at district implied otherwise to its credit. With Rae Kawalec and Eve Downs leading the charge, the Hilltoppers will have to say at Fitch, but the sense here is it'll require around 9:30 to assure a top four. ... Mayfield's Ty Jackson, coming off his all-time News-Herald coverage area record 13.63 in 110 hurdles at Mentor, will be a prohibitive favorite there. But fellow coverage area standard bearer, Brush's Tyrell Cloud, will be eager to have a say as well. Middle hurdles will be important in that battle, and Jackson noted at district a harder last-hurdle attack could have gotten him deeper in the 13s. Both have stated publicly their appreciation for the caliber of the other and how much it assists their respective goals quest. Jackson will set the bar for 110s, and Cloud will for 3s. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Cloud at least low-37 in that regard by Day 2. ... Euclid's Eve Clark promised an open 1, 2 and 4 event triple was an option heading into her final postseason, and she's going for it. Already one of the greats in Panthers' lore, Clark should vie for regional titles in open 2 and open 4, with sub-25 and sub-57 speed respectively there. She also has low-12s to make an open 1 challenge viable. Euclid's Lamonte Hamelin has set himself up nicely in sprints heading into Fitch, going in as the top seed in open 1 and open 2. In the latter, as he hit for a 21.76, his turn attack was arguably the best of his career. Hamelin knows Fitch well by now and will aim for a big finale there. ... Chardon's reigning D-I open 4 state champion Karl Dietz, especially without an open 2 toward the back end of the meet, could hammer that final on Day 2 into the high-46s, the big-stage gamer he is. The Hilltoppers' 4×4 made a statement as well at district with a 3:21.28 and could have even better in it at Fitch with that talented quartet of Sopchak, Nieset and Hewitt leading into Dietz. ... Distance finals on Day 2 should be fun. It'll be interesting to see what Chokshi and Dennison do — is there a decent chance to go for both with a loaded Fitch field, or would focusing on one between mile and two-mile be the better call? And as far as mile, it feels like Kenston's Kyle McMahan could have a go-for-broke sub-4:17 race in him to contend for the top four. ... This is a statement with the quality at Fitch this year, but boys open 8 may very well be the race of the meet. Riverside's John Young, who is profiled in a separate story, Nieset, Sopchak and Geneva's Donnie Shymske all showed 1:55 district pace. This is one of those years, though, during which it'll take at least mid-1:54, if not much more. ... In girls distance, Chardon's Rae Kawalec has the training miles and race sense to go for mile and two-mile should she choose. In two-mile, she should be joined low in the 11s by Kenston's Emerson Greene as both vie for state. ... As far as Day 2 field events, Mentor's Kylie Coleman and Poudevigne must get into the 17s for long jump. Low-17s might need to be a starting point, let alone an aspiration. But both can get there. ... Brush's Antonio Heath and Brock will need to get toward the mid-to-high 50s again in shot put, and Chardon's Jillian Morrison has been on a roll in discus the last couple weeks with her 110-plus acumen. ... Gaspersic might have a top-five push in open 4 in him as well, but it'll likely require at least low-48s by Day 2. ... The D-I Mentor District yielded some local relay surprises. South's boys 4×2 and 4×4 are right there, especially that 4×2. Riverside's boys 4×2 and 4×1 really came on at district — and progressively, Brush's girls 4×4 has been showing upward trajectory. It feels like out of that group, someone is getting to Dayton as a pleasant surprise.