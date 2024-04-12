How will division play impact Morris/Sussex girls lacrosse rankings?

Mother Nature isn't giving Morris and Sussex county girls lacrosse teams a break. First, much of opening week was either washed out or played in less than optimal conditions. Now, after a couple of beautiful days, the rain has returned.

Most girls lacrosse games will still be played in the rain – if the home team has an artificial field. But with the expansive North Jersey league schedule, turf is not as easy to find.

How did the rearranged slate impact this week's Morris/Sussex girls lacrosse Top 10?

10. Jefferson (3-1)

Last week: Unranked

After starting the season with two wins by five total goals, Jefferson exploded for 23 against Indian Hills. The Falcons stumbled, 15-12, against St. Elizabeth in their first Independence Blue game on Wednesday. Sophomore Riley Strauch (12g, 2a, 6gb, 4dc, 3ft) and junior Samantha Kepler (11g, 5a, 3g, 6dc, 10ft) are leading the way.

Up next: Friday vs. Montclair, Wednesday at Parsippany Hills

9. Roxbury (3-1)

Last week: Unranked

Roxbury's first three games all involved 16 goals: scoring that number in wins against Morris Catholic and Lenape Valley, and allowing it in an April 5 loss at Randolph. Sophomore midfielder Abbie Rattay has 21 goals, six assists, 41 draw controls, seven forced turnovers and 12 draw controls.

Up next: Friday vs. St. Elizabeth, Monday vs. Hackettstown

Morris Knolls girls lacrosse at Sparta on Friday, April 21, 2023. S #7 Uma Kowalski and MK #16 Mikayla Doyle.

8. Sparta (2-1)

Last week: No. 9

No surprise, junior Uma Kowalski (13g, 4a, 10gb, 17dc, 4ft) has Sparta highs in nearly every category. The Spartans head into a busy week, with four games in five days – but only one against a Freedom White opponent: Saturday in Maplewood against Columbia.

Up next: Friday at Blair, Saturday at Columbia, Monday vs. Randolph, Wednesday vs. Glen Rock

7. West Morris (2-1)

Last week: Unranked

West Morris' 33 goals are shared among nine players. After starting the season with non-division games, the Wolfpack heads to Freedom White foe Scotch Plains on Saturday.

Up next: Saturday at Scotch Plains, Monday at Morris Hills

6. Montville (3-1)

Last week: Unranked

Montville rolled through its first three games, outscoring opponents 55-13. But that streak ended, 12-8, against undefeated Freedom White leader Cranford on Tuesday. Junior midfielder Julia Swanson leads the young Mustangs with 23 goals and 11 assists, plus 11 ground balls and 13 draw controls.

Up next: Saturday vs. Kinnelon, Tuesday vs. Scotch Plains

5. Mountain Lakes (1-3)

Last week: No. 5

Mountain Lakes moved to a new division – Stars & Stripes Blue – but it was tough to tell from the early schedule, which included crossover losses to Immaculate Heart and West Essex. Keeping up could be a challenge for Group 1 Mountain Lakes, which reached the Group 1 final last spring despite finishing under .500.

Up next: Tuesday at Morristown, Thursday vs. Randolph

4. Mendham (3-2)

Last week: No. 4

Mendham won its first big test against sister school West Morris, 16-3, then slipped, 12-11 against Randolph in a Stars & Stripes crossover and then a division game to Morristown on Wednesday. Florida-bound senior Sophia Cardella has scored 22 goals for the Minutemen, who lead the Stars & Stripes Red with 58 goals – but have also given up a division high 41.

Up next: Friday vs. Oak Knoll, Thursday at Summit

Mount Olive hosts Randolph in a NJIGLL Freedom North girls lacrosse game in Mount Olive on April 26, 2022. R #5 Alexis Rodell and R #8 Taylor Santoro celebrate after Rodell score s a goal.

3. Randolph (3-0)

Last week: No. 3

Senior Lexi Rodell had 14 goals and six assists, as well as 24 draw controls, as the Rams rolled through their first week, outscoring opponents by 10 goals. Their closest game was a 12-11 Stars & Stripes crossover win against Mendham on April 8.

Up next: Saturday at Morristown, Monday at Sparta, Tuesday at Ridgewood, Thursday at Mountain Lakes

2. Chatham (3-1)

Last week: No. 2

Chatham went 3-0 to open the season against a trio of Stars & Stripes White foes – all crossovers – before dropping its first division game, 10-6, to Summit on Wednesday. Junior lefty Ashlyn Carpenter, a newcomer to varsity, has 13 goals and five assists.

Up next: Friday at Ridgewood, Tuesday vs. Morris Knolls

Cathleen Moran of Morristown after scoring a goal as Morristown defeated Ridgewood 14-13 in overtime to win the NJSIAA Group 4 North girls lacrosse final played at Morristown on June 1, 2022.

1. Morristown (4-0)

Last week: No. 1

The Colonials opened the season with a quartet of victories – two of them Stars & Stripes crossovers – before holding off Mendham, 8-6, in their first division game on Wednesday. Temple-bound senior attack Cathleen Moran has 13 goals and three assists.

Up next: Friday vs. Randolph, Tuesday vs. Mountain Lakes, Thursday at Oak Knoll

Also considered: Hackettstown (3-2), Pequannock (2-0), St. Elizabeth (2-0).

This article originally appeared on Morristown Daily Record: NJ girls lacrosse: Morris/Sussex Top 10 rankings